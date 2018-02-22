Dina Karathanas And Afrika Nkosi

Murder Investigation Underway In Death Of Elderly Woman Found In Hollywood ApartmentLAPD officials say the discovery was made around 12:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Hawthorne Ave.
Student Arrested In South Whittier School Shooting PlotAuthorities found a stash of weapons and ammo at their home. The suspect's brother, an Army veteran, was also arrested. Dave Lopez reports.
Dina Karathanas And Afrika NkosiA cancer-surviving teacher who cheers on her students, and an eighth-grader who's a great role model.
2 On Your Side: Pool ProblemsA homeowner's $42,000 pool isn't what she paid for. Kristine Lazar reports.
Eye On Entertainment (Feb. 21)The finale of "The Amazing Race" airs tonight on CBS2. Suzanne Marques reports.
CBS On The Go – PM Edition (Feb. 21)Get the latest news and weather headlines from CBSLA.com.