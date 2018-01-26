Jill Hill Talks To Shaq About The All Star Game, The Lakers And His Relationship With LA Fans
Jim Hill caught up with Shaq today at the "NBA All-Star Edition Jersey Unveiling" on the CBS Studio lot. Shaq talks about the All Star Game being in LA, The Lakers current state and his relationship with LA fans
