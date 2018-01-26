Jill Hill Talks To Shaq About The All Star Game, The Lakers And His Relationship With LA Fans

Tonight On CBS2 News At 11PM: BMW InvestigationDavid Goldstein reports.
Aided By Victim's Sketch, Man Who Tried To Set Homeless Couple On Fire Arrested, Charged With Attempted MurderJames Anthony Lawlor was booked Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, arson, assault and terrorist threats. Michele Gile reports.
RAW VIDEO: House Burns But Firefighters Save Man's CatBefore firefighters arrived, the homeowner ran through the house in an attempt to rescue his cat, but was unable to do so.
Ventura Fire Victims Now Facing Over The Top Water BillsPlenty of neighbors have received higher than normal bills while not being able to live in their homes.
Suspect Shoots At Police, Injures 1 Civilian In Leimert ParkPolice responded to a shooting call near 3rd Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when they encountered an injured person. The person was shot but taken to safety while police were under fire. Dave Lopez reports.
CBS On The Go – PM Edition (Jan. 25)Get the latest news and weather headlines from CBSLA.com.