Volunteers Work Around The Clock To Put Finishing Touches On Rose Parade Floats

Apple Apologizes For Slowing iPhones, Cuts Battery Price By $50Apple is apologizing for secretly slowing down older iPhones, which it says was necessary to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue. Laurie Perez reports.
Crews Knock Down Brush Fire In Sunland-Tujunga AreaCrews reported 50 percent containment by 11 p.m. Thursday with 150 firefighters working to douse embers and hot spots. Tom Wait reports.
Orange County Sheriff's Deputies On The Lookout For Brazen Burglars In Up-Scale NeighborhoodOrange County Sheriff’s Deputies are urging people in the Rossmoor area to be on the lookout for three suspects wanted in a string of residential burglaries in the up-scale neighborhood. Stacey Butler reports.
Kyla Grogan's Weather Forecast (Dec. 28)Sunny and warmer Friday, then cooling some heading into the holiday weekend. Kyla Grogan reports.
Actress Rose Marie Of 'Dick Van Dyke Show' Fame Dies At 94She was a child star of the 1920s and 1930s who endeared herself to TV fans on the classic '60s sitcom that featured Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore.
Wild Video: Empty Soda Cans Litter Busy FreewayCans fell from a truck and tumbled down the highway as motorists tried to dodge them. Rachel Kim reports.