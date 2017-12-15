Pauley Perrette From 'NCIS' Shows Support For Fire Victim Relief

Firefighter Dies While Fighting The Thomas FireCorey Iverson, 32, father of a 2-year-old girl, died while battling the Thomas Fire in the hills above Fillmore.
Donation Center In Ventura Open To Aid Fire Victim ReliefEvacuation shelter at Ventura County Fairgrounds is accepting aid of all kinds. Rick Garcia reports.
Pauley Perrette From 'NCIS' Shows Support For Fire Victim ReliefStar of the CBS TV show 'NCIS', Pauley Perrette was in-studio today supporting the SoCal Fire Victims Relief fundraiser today.
Mark Feuerstein from '9JKL' Shows Support For Fire Victim ReliefStar of the CBS TV show '9JKL', Mark Feuerstein was in-studio today supporting the SoCal Fire Victims Relief fundraiser today.
'Scorpion' Actor Robert Patrick Takes Calls At Fire Victims ReliefRobert Patrick stopped by to take calls from donors and help support the fire victims relief
Stu Mundel Talks With Rick GarciaStu visited Rick as he broadcast from the fire evacuation center at the Ventura Fairgrounds.
