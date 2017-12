Paulie Malignaggi: 'Joshua Vs. Klitschko Was Best Fight Of 2017' Paulie Malignaggi, Showtime Boxing Analyst, discusses his favorite fights from 2017 and the wild year in boxing.

This Week In College Basketball: Wildcats Back At Top Of RankingsVillanova has staked its claim to the top spot in the college basketball rankings, and the Wildcats may just be able to stay on top for quite a while.