#CBSLAHelps: CBSLA is teaming up with the American Red Cross to raise money for victims of the Southern California firestorms.
CBS2 Kicks Off Fire Victims Relief Fund
Rick Garcia reports.
'NCIS' Actor Brian Dietzen Joins Fire Relief EffortJuan Fernandez reports.
'Entertainment Tonight' Hosts Taking Donations For Wildfire EffortKevin Frasier and Keltie Knight stopped by CBS2.
Keith Carradine Stops By SoCal Wildfire Relief EffortAmy Johnson reports.
Chargers Make $250K Donation To Fire ReliefThank you to A.G and John Spanos who pledged to make a $250,000 donation to victims of the Southern California wildfires on behalf of the Chargers!
CBS2 Kicks Off Fire Victims Relief FundRick Garcia reports.
