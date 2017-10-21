The Las Vegas Mass Shooting: An In-Depth Look

The Las Vegas Mass Shooting: An In-Depth LookIt was 10 minutes of terror on the Vegas strip. When it was over, 58 people were killed. Pat Harvey and Rick Garcia report.
What's New In Hollywood? (Oct. 21)Julie Harkness of "Made in Hollywood" appeared on KCAL9 News on Saturday morning with more. Amy Johnson reports.
'Pictures Of Hope' Works To Make A Change One Life At A TimePhotographer Linda Solomon is hoping to change some lives with her project, "Pictures of Hope." She's traveling across the country and visiting homeless shelters to teach children the art of photography. Solomon, alongside Linda Schlesinger Wagner of Skinny Tees, a sponsor of the program, appeared on KCAL9 News with more. Amy Johnson reports.
Fire Guts Party Supply Store In Orange OvernightFirefighters overnight stayed busy, battling two blazes in the city of Orange. Joy Benedict reports.
CBS2/KCAL9's Serene Branson Welcomes Baby BoyOur very own Serene Branson welcomed her son into the world earlier this week. Amy Johnson and Amber Lee report.
Political Analyst Weighs In On New Health Care BillMichael Shires, a professor at Pepperdine University, appeared on KCAL9 News on Saturday morning to discuss the new bipartisan health care bill. Amy Johnson reports.