Confronting Hate, Day 6: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Concerned To See Hate On The Rise

Wake Up Weather With Jackie (Sept. 1)Sunny and very warm through the weekend, with a slight cooldown and chance of thunderstorms heading into the next workweek. Evelyn Taft reports.
Armed Robbers Storm Anaheim Pawn ShopPolice say two men are still on the loose after bursting in and making a smash and grab of jewelry.
Panicked Homeowners Ready To Evacuate As La Tuna Fire Continues To BurnCBS2's Jeff Nguyen gives perspective from a homeowner's backyard.
Burglars Hit 11 Simi Valley Stores In Early Morning SpreeAt least 11 businesses were struck by smash-and-grab burglars early Thursday morning in Simi Valley, authorities say. Amy Johnson reports.
The Latest On The La Tuna Fire In Sun ValleyOfficials say they have zero containment and the fire has grown to at least 500 acres and could grow to 2,000. No injuries reported. An evacuation center has been set up at Verdugo Hills High School
Crews Working Feverishly To Protect HomesA fast-moving brush fire forced closure of the 210 Freeway and came close to about 50 homes in the Sun Valley area Friday.