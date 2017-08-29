Confronting Hate, Day 4: Hate Groups In California

Wake Up Weather With Jackie (Aug. 29)Sunny and very warm through the week, with a very slight cooldown possible heading into the weekend. Amber Lee reports.
Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Aug. 28)Sunny and very warm through the week, with a very slight cooldown possible heading into the weekend. Evelyn Taft reports.
Fatal Drive-By Shooting In Fairfax DistrictLAPD is investigating the shooting in a trendy shopping area, Stu Mundel in SKy 2 has details
Rising Number of Drowning CallsIt was a dangerous weekend to be in the water. One person drowned and it was a close call for many others. Michele Gile reports.
Celebration Of Life For Tuskagee Airman Elbert HudsonA final salute Monday for a civic leader, minority community advocate, and fighter pilot.
Fatal Drive-By Shooting In Fairfax DistrictLAPD is investigating the shooting in a trendy shopping area, Stu Mundel in SKy 2 has details