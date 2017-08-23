Confronting Hate, Day 1: Put Confederate Statues In Museum, The Rev. Jesse Jackson Says

LA Metro Cracks Down On Bad BehaviorLos Angeles Metro is cracking down on bad behavior on the transit system's buses and trains. Riders who violate the "Metro Manners" rules could face fines. Serene Branson reports.
Tow Truck Drags CarA tow truck driver took a car and a guy on a wild ride throughout the streets of Southern California. Michele Gile reports.
Eye On Entertainment (Aug. 22)A local freeway sign gets a Morrissey makeover. Suzanne Marques reports.
Confronting Hate, Day 1: Put Confederate Statues In Museum, The Rev. Jesse Jackson SaysThe Rev. Jesse Jackson discusses race relations in the wake of deaths in Virginia with CBS2's Pat Harvey.
Looking For A Date? You Might Want To Check Your Credit ScoreThe three important numbers tied to our money choices are often dictating our romances, that’s what’s suggested in a new survey from Discover Financial Services and Match Media Group— Tinder’s parent company.
Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Aug. 22)Sunny and very warm through the week, with temperatures expected to increase some heading into the weekend. Evelyn Taft reports.