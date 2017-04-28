The LA Riots, 25 Years Later: Day 4

Deadly Shooting Reported In South LAThe suspect is at large, authorities said. Stu Mundel reports.
The LA Riots, 25 Years Later: Day 4A look at a few of the personalities working to heal riot-scarred communities. Rick Garcia reports.
Wake Up Weather With Jackie (April 28)Sunny, very warm and breezy heading into the weekend. Jackie Johnson reports.
Alleged Victims, Attorney Gloria Allred Blast Marines For Slow-Moving Investigation In Nude Photo ScandalPhotos of the female marines were circulated online without their permission. Michele Gile reports.
Tonight on CBS2 at 11pm: Border WallTonight on CBS2 at 11pm: Border Wall
LA City Council Candidate In Hot Water IOver Racial, Tansphobic Comments He PostedJoe Bray-Ali saw politicians like Mitch O'Farrell pull their support after racial and transphobic comments he wrote on line about a year ago came to light. Dave Lopez reports.