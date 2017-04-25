The LA Riots, 25 Years Later: Day 1

Jackie Johnson's Weather Forecast (April 24)Partly cloudy to sunny and mild through much of the week, with a warming trend expected heading into the weekend. Jackie Johnson reports.
Thousands Turn Out In Hollywood To Mark 102nd Anniversary Of The Armenian GenocideTens of thousands of people took to the streets of Hollywood and Mid-City Monday in what they called a “March for Justice” to mark the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, which Turkey insists did not happen. Jeff Nguyen reports.
Anaheim Dental Clinic Reopens After Bacterial OutbreakAn Anaheim children's dental clinic twice closed due to multiple bacterial infections reopened Monday. Michele Gile reports.
The LA Riots, 25 Years Later: Day 1Rodney King verdicts swept the city into some of the most-destructive rioting in U.S. history. Dave Lopez reports.
Kings Introduce New Head CoachJohn Stevens replaces Darryl Sutter and becomes the franchise's 27th coach.
Girl Falls Out Of Moving Church Bus In ArkansasLuckily, a volunteer firefighter behind the bus stopped and scooped the girl off the street.