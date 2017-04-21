Viviana Diaz And Erin Fitzgerald-Haddad

President Of Buena Park School District Is Arrested For Allegedly Trafficking Child PornBrian Chambers, 50 was arrested outside his home Wednesday, officials said. Michele Gile reports.
Sen. Feinstein Holds Heated Town Hall In South LALongtime U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein attempted to field questions on an array of issues from frustrated constituents during a frenzied town hall Thursday morning in Los Angeles. Michelle Johnson reports.
Eye On Entertainment (April 20)"Amazing Race" host comes out for screening of his documentary. Suzanne Marques reports.
Viviana Diaz And Erin Fitzgerald-HaddadStudent is an advocate social justice and keeps 4.0 GPA.
Doctors, Patient Advocates To March Against Proposed Trump Budget CutsCBS2's Kristine Lazar reports hospitals are concerned a lot of needed federal funds will no longer be coming their way,
Suspect Arrested In South Pasadena Child Luring CaseA man accused of trying to lure a girl into his car in South Pasadena was arrested Thursday in neighboring Alhambra. Jeff Nguyen reports.