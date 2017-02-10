CBS2 Investigation: 3 L.A. Police Agencies Have Former Cops Turned Criminals

CBS2 Investigation: 3 L.A. Police Agencies Have Former Cops Turned CriminalsThe corruption charges included tax evasion. Cristy Fajardo reports.
UCLA Mascot Uses Unique Attempt To Distract Free Throw ShooterGive credit to Oregon's player for making the bucket .
Family Calls Sheriff's Department And Reports Break-In At Their HomeThe family told officials two men with guns entered there home. Deputies search for the suspects but told CBS2/KCAL 9 nothing turned up. Rick Garcia reports.
Alvord School Board Member, 21, In Hot Water Over Racist Comments On FacebookJoseph Barragan insists his social media accounts were hacked. Crystal Cruz reports.
Man Accused Of Targeting Seniors In Robberies, Sexual Assault In Long BeachThe crime spree began on Feb. 2, involving victims ranging in age from 63 and 93. Andrea Fujii reports.
Downtown Protesters Claim ICE Sweeps Of Immigrants Are SpikingProtesters spilled into the streets near downtown L.A.'s immigration detention center Thursday evening angry over claims that immigration officers conducted sweeps across the Southland earlier in the day.