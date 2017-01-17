Tony Tantillo Is At M cafe' on Melrose

Wake Up Weather With Jackie (Jan. 17)Get ready for a mild, sunny Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-to-high 60s. Jackie Johnson reports.
Jackie Johnson's Weather Forecast (Jan. 16)Mostly cloudy skies will arrive Wednesday with some light showers starting Thursday. This will be followed by heavier rain Friday and some showers Saturday. A stronger storm arrives Sunday into Monday.
Tony Tantillo Is At M cafe' on MelroseThe chef is making a great dish with Kimchi fried rice!
Alligator Caught On Camera Taking A Stroll In FloridaThe beast was creeping out of the bushes at a reserve in Lakeland, Florida.
Thousands Converge On South LA For MLK Day ParadeThousands of spectators and marchers converged on South LA Monday for the annual Kingdom Day Parade in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Dave Lopez reports.
CBSLA.com Late-Evening Newsbrief (Jan. 16)Get your news and weather headlines in less than two minutes with the CBSLA.com Newsbrief.