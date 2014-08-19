Your City Guide to Washington D.C.



A trip to Washington D.C. should be high on anyone's list as several of the world's most famous structures and museums are here. What's even better is most of the attractions are absolutely free. Here is a handy guide to the District of Columbia, featuring transportation information, dining and lodging recommendations and the best attractions to enjoy when visiting the nation's capital.



Getting Around Washington D.C. As in other major American cities, the best way to get around Washington D.C. is with public transportation, more specifically Metrorail with service to the most important attractions. Metrorail features six color-coded routes and fares can be purchased on a SmarTrip Card. Metrorail stations are close to top attractions like Arlington Cemetery, National Mall, the White House and the U.S. Capitol. Motorists are advised to park their vehicle at a parking facility, such as the garage at Union Station, and then take the Metrorail. Washington D.C. also has a variety of taxi services, bicycle tours and rentals and tour buses, such as the Hop-On-Hop-Off bus tour, Old Town Trolley Tours and Signature Tours of DC. All Metrorail stations and rail cars are accessible and all stations have accessible priority parking. Washington D.C. also provides a significant number of ADA accessible parking meters and honors all valid handicap parking permits.

Memorials

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial

Dedicated to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the Dedicated to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the FDR Memorial lies on approximately 7.5 acres at West Potomac Park. The memorial features a bronze statue of President Roosevelt sitting next to a statue of his Scottish Terrier, Fala, the only presidential pet honored in a memorial. Also at the memorial is a sculpture of Eleanor Roosevelt standing next to a United Nations emblem and statues depicting the Great Depression.

Jefferson Memorial

One half mile from the FDR Memorial is the One half mile from the FDR Memorial is the presidential memorial dedicated to the third President of the United States and principal author of the “Declaration of Independence.” The domed structure is modeled after the Pantheon in Rome and features a 19-foot-tall bronze statue of President Jefferson.

Lincoln Memorial

The nation’s most famous presidential memorial is located on the western edge of the National Mall. Housed within an enormous Greek-style temple, the iconic 19-foot-tall marble statue of President Lincoln is one of the world’s most famous sculptures. The steps leading to the The nation’s most famous presidential memorial is located on the western edge of the National Mall. Housed within an enormous Greek-style temple, the iconic 19-foot-tall marble statue of President Lincoln is one of the world’s most famous sculptures. The steps leading to the Lincoln Memorial has been the scene of some of the most famous public demonstrations in history, including Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” Speech in 1963 and the Vietnam War Moratorium Rally in 1969.

Martin Luther King Jr. National Memorial

Dedicated in 2011, the Dedicated in 2011, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial is the newest memorial on the National Mall and America’s 395th national park. The unveiling of the granite statue was nearly 50 years after Dr. King made his famous “I Have a Dream” Speech just one half mile away. The 30-foot-tall statue of Dr. King is depicted as “stone of hope” emerging “out of the mountain of despair.”

