Your City Guide to Washington D.C.

A trip to Washington D.C. should be high on anyone’s list as several of the world’s most famous structures and museums are here. What’s even better is most of the attractions are absolutely free. Here is a handy guide to the District of Columbia, featuring transportation information, dining and lodging recommendations and the best attractions to enjoy when visiting the nation’s capital.

Three major airports serve the Washington D.C. area – Baltimore/Washington International , Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport . The Reagan National Airport is the closest airport, slightly southwest of the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery and has two Metro rail lines to Washington D.C. All three airports offer other forms of public transit, as well as car rentals, taxis, airport shuttles and other ground transportation services.

Washington D.C. also has a variety of taxi services, bicycle tours and rentals and tour buses, such as the Hop-On-Hop-Off bus tour, Old Town Trolley Tours and Signature Tours of DC. All Metrorail stations and rail cars are accessible and all stations have accessible priority parking. Washington D.C. also provides a significant number of ADA accessible parking meters and honors all valid handicap parking permits.

As in other major American cities, the best way to get around Washington D.C. is with public transportation, more specifically Metrorail with service to the most important attractions. Metrorail features six color-coded routes and fares can be purchased on a SmarTrip Card . Metrorail stations are close to top attractions like Arlington Cemetery, National Mall, the White House and the U.S. Capitol. Motorists are advised to park their vehicle at a parking facility, such as the garage at Union Station , and then take the Metrorail.

Top Attractions in Washington D.C.

Located across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place for more than 400,000 fallen military heroes, their families and other prominent people. Administered by the U.S. Army, the national cemetery features the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, guarded 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Now a National Historic Site, Ford’s Theatre is the site where President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated. There is no admission fee but advanced reservations for $2.50 are recommended during the tourist season. Free tickets are dispensed at the Ford’s Theatre Box Office at 8:30 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. All visitors must present a timed entry ticket. Tickets for visitors two years old and older are available online and all entries are self-guided. Visitors can also visit the museum collection , featuring President Lincoln’s clothing and John Wilkes Booth’s derringer, and the Peterson House, the location across the street, where Lincoln died.

The oldest federal cultural institution in the country, the Library of Congress is also the largest library in the world. Among the Library of Congress’ 150 million artifacts are a draft of the “Declaration of Independence,” rare Gutenberg Bible and Giant Bible of Mainz and the largest public collection of sound recordings in the country. There are daily one-hour tours of the Thomas Jefferson Building and no advance reservations are required.

The National Air and Space Museum holds the world’s largest collection of aviation and space artifacts. With more than eight million annual visitors, it is the nation’s most visited museum and the largest of the 19 Smithsonian museums. Many of the most famous aircraft in world history are preserved here, including the “ Spirit of St. Louis