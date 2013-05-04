Best Travel Agents In Los Angeles



The principal benefits of developing a relationship with a reputable travel agency are the global knowledge base, worldwide connections and superior booking leverage that such companies possess. A good travel agency not only provides peace of mind and security but its agents act as advocates for the customer from the beginning to the end of the vacation. Here is our selection of LA’s best travel agents to help plan the perfect summer getaway. The principal benefits of developing a relationship with a reputable travel agency are the global knowledge base, worldwide connections and superior booking leverage that such companies possess. A good travel agency not only provides peace of mind and security but its agents act as advocates for the customer from the beginning to the end of the vacation. Here is our selection of LA’s best travel agents to help plan the perfect summer getaway.



Dan Ilves

TravelStore

11601 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 300

Los Angeles, CA 90025

(310) 575-5540

www.travelstore.com TravelStore11601 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 300Los Angeles, CA 90025(310) 575-5540 An employee-owned travel company that’s headquartered in Los Angeles, the TravelStore offers the seasoned traveler a dazzling array of exotic vacation destinations from wildlife safaris in Botswana and South Africa to gorilla trekking in Rwanda and Congo. “We’ve been where you want to go,” is the company’s catchphrase, so whether you’re planning a honeymoon in Venice, have a hankering to climb the Eiffel Tower or are in search of serenity in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, the TravelStore’s six California locations can help steer you safely on your way.



Altour

12100 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 300

Los Angeles, CA 90064

(310) 571-6000

www.altour.com 12100 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 300Los Angeles, CA 90064(310) 571-6000 Ranked as the No. 1 travel agency in Los Angeles County by the “Los Angeles Business Journal,” Altour has 57 offices on three continents. A mega travel agency with extensive worldwide experience and exceptional relationships with a network of international hotels, resorts, cruise lines and tour companies, Altour can unlock preferred rates and premium amenities at destinations across Europe, Africa and Asia. From Amazonian adventures and Caribbean cruises to the beaches of Bora Bora and the shores of the Emerald Isle, Altour has got you covered.



Protravel International

9171 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 428

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 271-9566

www.protravelinc.com 9171 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 428Beverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 271-9566 A full-service agency that specializes in both corporate and leisure travel, Protravel International has consistently been ranked in the top 30 in both the “Business Travel News” Annual Agency Survey and the “Travel Weekly” Annual Agency Survey. The New York-based company offers a variety of destination packages from heliskiing and mountain climbing to African safaris and ultra-luxe dream honeymoons where friends — via a registry — can actually contribute portions of the nuptial vacation as wedding gift. Related: Best Holiday Escapes Near Los Angeles



Automobile Club of Southern California (AAA)

Various Locations

www.calif.aaa.com Various Locations Since its inception in 1902, AAA has proved to be a treasure trove of motoring and travel advice for its North American members. Its excellent selection of travel guides, tour books and maps are perfect for camping and RVing road trips while its agents can provide discounted trips to a variety of domestic destinations including Disney’s Aulani resort in Hawaii. Travelers can also utilize AAA’s international services to book an exotic vacation in a tropical paradise or handle more mundane matters like foreign currency exchange and international driving permit applications.



STA Travel

920 Westwood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 824-1574

www.statravel.com 920 Westwood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90024(310) 824-1574 Ranked No. 13 on Travel Weekly’s “2012 Power List,” STA Travel has over 240 branches around the globe. Specializing in student, teacher and youth travel, many of STA’s vacation packages focus on unconventional adventures that are off the beaten track. If you fancy walking with Aborigines in Australia, camping in a retro-style caravan on New Zealand’s North Island, whitewater rafting in the Himalayas or exploring Angkor Wat in Cambodia, then STA should definitely be your chosen port of call. Related: Best Honeymoon Suites In Los Angeles