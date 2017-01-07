Best Rainy Day Activities In Orange County

It doesn’t rain that much in Orange County, but when it does, there are plenty of enriching indoor activities to participate in. The venues below will help incorporate art, culture and education into your day.
Muzeo
241 S. Anaheim Blvd.
Anaheim, CA 92805
(714) 956-8936
www.muzeo.org
As one of Orange County’s premier art museums, adults and children alike will be enlightened by the vast selection of material displayed throughout the venue. Combining international art, culture and entertainment into the themes, the Muzeo is sure to have an engaging installation that will be of interest. Additionally, the topics presented are accompanied by technological benefits including wi-fi and podcasts. Check out the exhibitions being showcased at the Muzeo here.
Pretend City Children’s Museum
29 Hubble
Irvine, CA 92618
(949) 428-3900
www.pretendcity.org
Using your imagination is an important skill. At Pretend City Children’s Museum, kids can play while also learning. There are opportunities for children to study several professional business sectors such as entertainment, art, banking, government, construction and dining. Kids can use hands-on activities to learn more about each topic. Whether learning about art, food, finance, political science or structures is of interest, Pretend City Children’s Museum helps facilitate educational experiences in a creative, active atmosphere.
Laguna Art Museum
307 Cliff Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 494-8971
www.lagunaartmuseum.org
Take advantage of Laguna Art Museum’s presentation of art and culture. In addition to the intriguing art installations showcased year round, the renowned museum also has other special events. You can check out the event calendar for concerts, tours and activities for kids including art gallery time and games. There’s even an art library at Laguna Art Museum called The Carole Reynolds Art Research Library that contains detailed information about California art. With more than 5,000 books, you are sure to find a book that entices you. You may leave with more admiration for California artists.
Fired Up
143 Avenida Granada
San Clemente, CA 92672
(949) 498-3929
www.firedupsanclemente.com
Channel some of your artistic expression during a rainy day at Fired Up. No matter your artistic level, the professionals at Fired Up will walk you through techniques to make your art work special. Using impressions, stencils and hand prints, you and your family can create memorable works of art to take home. You can even reserve the venue for parties. Bring the vino and snacks for a more affordable outing or have Fired Up coordinate the entire event. Click here to learn more and make reservations.
Bowers Museum
2002 N. Main St.
Santa Ana, CA 92706
(714) 567-3600
www.bowers.org
Infuse the day with knowledge at Bowers Museum. You can peruse the esteemed installations, attend a lecture, workshop or live performance. Not only does Bowers Museum have intriguing art exhibitions for adults, the facility is also known for the Bowers Kidseum. Kiddos can explore international cultures without leaving the OC. They can try on clothes derived from other countries, study artifacts, play music and develop art. In addition to the activities, the Bowers Kidseum even presents special art exhibits for kids. They will have fun and get to learn more about art and culture in the process. Check out the website for a full calendar of events.