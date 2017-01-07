Best Rainy Day Activities In Orange County



It doesn’t rain that much in Orange County, but when it does, there are plenty of enriching indoor activities to participate in. The venues below will help incorporate art, culture and education into your day. It doesn’t rain that much in Orange County, but when it does, there are plenty of enriching indoor activities to participate in. The venues below will help incorporate art, culture and education into your day.



Muzeo

241 S. Anaheim Blvd.

Anaheim, CA 92805

(714) 956-8936

www.muzeo.org 241 S. Anaheim Blvd.Anaheim, CA 92805(714) 956-8936 As one of Orange County’s premier art museums, adults and children alike will be enlightened by the vast selection of material displayed throughout the venue. Combining international art, culture and entertainment into the themes, the Muzeo is sure to have an engaging installation that will be of interest. Additionally, the topics presented are accompanied by technological benefits including wi-fi and podcasts. Check out the exhibitions being showcased at the Muzeo here. Related: Best Weather Activities For Kids In Orange County



Pretend City Children’s Museum

29 Hubble

Irvine, CA 92618

(949) 428-3900

www.pretendcity.org 29 HubbleIrvine, CA 92618(949) 428-3900 Using your imagination is an important skill. At Pretend City Children’s Museum, kids can play while also learning. There are opportunities for children to study several professional business sectors such as entertainment, art, banking, government, construction and dining. Kids can use hands-on activities to learn more about each topic. Whether learning about art, food, finance, political science or structures is of interest, Pretend City Children’s Museum helps facilitate educational experiences in a creative, active atmosphere. Related: Best Attractions For Little Scientists In Orange County



Laguna Art Museum

307 Cliff Drive

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 494-8971

www.lagunaartmuseum.org 307 Cliff DriveLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 494-8971 Take advantage of Laguna Art Museum’s presentation of art and culture. In addition to the intriguing art installations showcased year round, the renowned museum also has other special events. You can check out the event calendar for concerts, tours and activities for kids including art gallery time and games. There’s even an art library at Laguna Art Museum called The Carole Reynolds Art Research Library that contains detailed information about California art. With more than 5,000 books, you are sure to find a book that entices you. You may leave with more admiration for California artists.



Fired Up

143 Avenida Granada

San Clemente, CA 92672

(949) 498-3929

www.firedupsanclemente.com 143 Avenida GranadaSan Clemente, CA 92672(949) 498-3929 Channel some of your artistic expression during a rainy day at Fired Up. No matter your artistic level, the professionals at Fired Up will walk you through techniques to make your art work special. Using impressions, stencils and hand prints, you and your family can create memorable works of art to take home. You can even reserve the venue for parties. Bring the vino and snacks for a more affordable outing or have Fired Up coordinate the entire event. Click here to learn more and make reservations. Related: Best Ceramics Classes For Adults In Orange County



Bowers Museum

2002 N. Main St.

Santa Ana, CA 92706

(714) 567-3600

www.bowers.org 2002 N. Main St.Santa Ana, CA 92706(714) 567-3600 Infuse the day with knowledge at Bowers Museum. You can peruse the esteemed installations, attend a lecture, workshop or live performance. Not only does Bowers Museum have intriguing art exhibitions for adults, the facility is also known for the Bowers Kidseum. Kiddos can explore international cultures without leaving the OC. They can try on clothes derived from other countries, study artifacts, play music and develop art. In addition to the activities, the Bowers Kidseum even presents special art exhibits for kids. They will have fun and get to learn more about art and culture in the process. Check out the website for a full calendar of events.

Stacy Brecht is a professional writer, dancer, marketer and model in the Los Angeles area. Brecht also enjoys traveling, wine, fitness training, volunteering, movies and trying new restaurants. Her work can be found at Examiner.com.



