Best Pumpkin Patches In Orange County



(credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) Orange County may no longer be the agricultural mecca for which it was named, but what it lacks in farmland it more than makes up for in festive holiday spirit. In time for Halloween, pumpkin patches spring up all about the county, boasting bouncy houses, pony rides and the best gourds this side of Plymouth. If you prefer, you can simply get your pumpkin from a bin at the store, but your children will silently resent you.



Dates: September 30, 2017 – October 31, 2017 Laguna Hills Mall24203 Avenida de la CarlotaLaguna Hills, CA 92653(949) 768-1103Dates: September 30, 2017 – October 31, 2017 What started with a pick-up load of pumpkins in 1978 has now grown into Orange County’s largest premier Harvest Festival. Pumpkin City, now in its 29th year, is a metropolis of pumpkin-picking family fun and adventure which features everything from rides and attractions for young and old to bounce houses, carnival games, a petting zoo, swings, boat rides, bounce houses, slides and pony rides and much more. There are a variety of attractions too, including barnyard animals, decorative harvest items, a general store, a petting zoo, a place to pan for gold, and game booths! Tickets are inexpensive as well.



Dates: Vary by location (see website for details) 1545 Circle City DrCorona CA 92879(800) 719-4420Dates: Vary by location (see website for details) With 3 pumpkin patch locations around Orange County, including Corona, Live Oak Canyon, and at The Westminster Mall (admission is free), The Pumpkin Factory is undoubtedly one of the best in the area and provides plenty of places to get involved! Offers families with fun-filled memories is what the Pumpkin Factory is all about! Whether you visit the Corona location or one of the others, come experience the wonder of our pumpkin patches with their fantastic rides, corn mazes, slides, ponies, petting zoos, games, food and more! Bring children of all ages and let them pick out their favorite pumpkin that you can take home and carve together.



Dates: September 16, 2017 – October 31, 2017 Irvine Regional Pk1 Irvine Park RdOrange, CA 92869(714) 997-3968Dates: September 16, 2017 – October 31, 2017 Back again for their annual pumpkin patch, The Irvine Park Railroad hosts a ton of events for their gathering and is open 7 days a week! Although most pumpkin patch's offer activities like face painting, corn mazes and more, you'll get even more at this pumpkin patch. Open daily through Halloween, the pumpkin patch is free to enter, and offers fun for the entire family. Activities here include picking your own pumpkins, riding their famous Irvine Park train, tractor races, a bounce house, taking a tractor ride around the park, entering a haunted house, and enjoy delicious food. Also enjoy climbing aboard their hay wagon pulled by a John Deere tractor, a pumpkin ring toss, cookie decorating using frosting, sprinkles and other goodies for a great fall treat, carnival games, face painting, a giant hay maze, picture stands, pony rides and much more! There are literally endless activities to keep you and your family entertained all day long. Make sure not to miss the Great Pumpkin Weight Off on September 23, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to see if pumpkin growers have what it takes to win a price for growing the biggest pumpkin! Find information here.



Dates: September 29, 2017 – October 31, 2017 5380 University DrIrvine, CA 92612(949) 653-2100Dates: September 29, 2017 – October 31, 2017 Open throughout the entire month of October, Tanaka Farms will be featuring a ton of activities for family fun for their annual pumpkin patch. With a rich history, this family run farm has a wagon ride around the farm, as well as a U-Pick vegetable patch, a corn maze, petting zoo, and of course, tons of pumpkins. Providing an exciting environment for both adults and children of all ages, some of the events are free (corn mazes), but other activities require a small fee (petting zoo, wagon ride, etc).



Dates: October 1, 2017 – October 31, 2017 15500 Jeffrey RdIrvine, CA 92618(714) 891-7456Dates: October 1, 2017 – October 31, 2017 If you live in or regularly visit Orange County, you have probably purchased a pumpkin or Christmas tree from Johnson Brothers. It has been doing festive business since 1989. On hand here are pony rides, bouncy houses, farm animals, tipis, face painting, kiddie rides, obstacle courses, slides and much more for kids and adults to enjoy. No self-respecting pumpkin patch would be caught without them. But what sets Johnson Brothers apart are the literally thousands of pumpkins. From truly tiny to larger than you can manage, you will find exactly the specimen you want, or rather, specifically the one your kids talk you into. Let the little ones enjoy the massive, thrilling and safe play area while you speculate on what it takes to get so many pumpkins and Halloween decorations in one place in urban Irvine. Admission is free too!



Dates: September 24, 2017 – October 31, 2017 39925 Calle ContentoTemecula, CA 92591(951) 695-1115Dates: September 24, 2017 – October 31, 2017 Located in the Temecula wine country, Peltzer Farms one of the Inland Empire’s best pumpkin patch destinations with pony rides, old fashioned train rides, pig races, pony rides, a tractor garden, petting zoo, a corn maze and much more. Additionally, there are many types and varieties of squash and gourds, as well as some pumpkins weighing in at more than 100 pounds. The Pumpkin Farm is open from 9am to 8pm.