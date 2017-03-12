Best 2017 Pi Day Specials In Los Angeles

March 14 is Pi Day, otherwise known as the celebration built around a never-ending fractional number – a number which itself is derived from the division of a circle’s circumference by that circle’s diameter. Do non-math nerds care? They should, because Los Angeles once again has a number of cool Pi Day specials.
The Pie Hole
714 Traction Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 537-0115
www.thepieholela.com
The 3.14 party starts early at The Pie Hole! With locations in the Arts District of downtown L.A., Hollywood, Pasadena, Glendale and in Orange County, this hip and tasty spot is bringing back some of their greatest hits for one day only. This Tuesday, enjoy delicious pies, as well as a Truffle Honey Pie that will really stand out. Specials for today include donut ‘n coffee, Thai tee, matcha green tea, their lonely pie, grammy’s chocolate cream pie, cereal killer cheesecake and more!
Coco’s Bakery
5350 Sepulveda Boulevard
Culver City CA 90230
Multiple Locations
www.cocosbakery.com
Come into Coco’s Bakery on 3.14 and enjoy a slice of pie for just $3.14! This bakery/restaurant offers a variety of pies, including apple, berry, cherry, Dutch apple, banana cream coconut cream and many more!
Republic of Pie
1118 Magnolia Blvd.
North Hollywood, CA
(818) 308-7990
www.republicofpie.com
Great pies, coffees, and live music from local musicians? That’s what the comfortable, spacious Republic of Pie offers, along with a pie eating contest especially for Pi Day. At 5:30pm on March 14th, without using utensils or hands, the winner is the first to finish their entire pie or whoever finishes the most pie in 15 minutes.
Pitfire Pizza
801 North Fairfax
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323)544-6240
Multiple locations
www.pitfirepizza.com
On Pi Day, Pitfire Pizza, one of Los Angeles’ top pizza shops is participating again this year! Spend a day with Pitfire Pizza until 3:14pm where visitors can take part in their pi contest and try to win a year of pizza! How do you win? Any guest who recites Pi in house to the most decimal points from memory will win one free pizza per month for a full year! In addition, if you follow them on social media, you’ll receive a gift card for $3.14 pizza on your next visit.
Love & Salt
317 Manhattan Beach Blvd
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(310) 545-5252
www.loveandsaltla.com
Chef Michael Fiorelli is cooking up a tasty blueberry pie for the numerical holiday. Featuring fresh-milled Abruzzi Rye flour crust and a toasted oats and brown butter streusel topping, the pie is filled with local blueberries from the Santa Monica Farmers Market.
Simplethings
8310 W Third St.
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 592-3390
www.simplethingsrestaurant.com
With locations on West 3rd Street in West Hollywood, in Burbank, and in the Westwood Village, the bright, fun treats at Simplethings are easy to find. But for Pi Day, order up a Pi Day 3.13 pie platter with an assortment of 18 cutie pies. The platter is $45 / platter. Pies will be ready to pick up from 9am to 11am on Tuesday, 3/14 only. Simply visit their website, select a location and fill out their order form.
Blaze Pizza
4114 Sepulveda Blvd
Culver City, CA 90230
(310) 398-1200
www.blazepizza.com
Celebrate Pi Day by visiting Blaze Pizza and taking advantage of pies for just $3.14!
Paley
6115 Sunset Blvd, Suite 100
Los Angles CA 90028
(323) 544-9430
www.paleyhollywood.com
To celebrate Pi Day, Paley in Hollywood will offer a special pie dessert cart service for the day. Guests can select from cart options including a Chocolate-Hazelnut Cream pie, topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate curls and offered by the slice; fruit pies such as a Cherry (made with tart-preserved Morello cherries with a lattice crust) and Dutch Apple, with the option to top either with a scoop of house-made vanilla bean ice cream; Key Lime pie and individually-portioned Banana Cream pies.
Atticus Creamery & Pies
10893 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
(310) 474-7464
www.atticusisawesome.com
LA’s Atticus Creamery & Pies will be serving a treasure trove of delicious pies with a special of a two for one. In other words, order a pie, and your second is just $3.14! The special goes from Monday 3/13 to Wednesday 3/15. From coconut banana cream pie to Oreo cheesecake, salted caramel and strawberry pistachio mini pies, you’ll be in heaven from the first bite. They’ll be starting early and there’s no limit!
Whole Foods
1050 Gayley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90024
(310) 824-0858
www.wholefoods.com
Stop by any Whole Foods today and take advantage of the one day prices won’t be high! All pizzas and pies today will be offered with a $3.14 discount.
Boston Market
8901 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
(310) 410-0111
www.bostonmarket.com
With locations across the city, stop by Boston Market and get a free pie! Well, kind of. They’re offering free chicken pot pies! All you need to do is present them with a coupon.