Best 2017 Pi Day Specials In Los Angeles



March 14 is Pi Day, otherwise known as the celebration built around a never-ending fractional number – a number which itself is derived from the division of a circle's circumference by that circle's diameter. Do non-math nerds care? They should, because Los Angeles once again has a number of cool Pi Day specials.



The Pie Hole

714 Traction Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 537-0115

www.thepieholela.com



The 3.14 party starts early at The Pie Hole! With locations in the Arts District of downtown L.A., Hollywood, Pasadena, Glendale and in Orange County, this hip and tasty spot is bringing back some of their greatest hits for one day only. This Tuesday, enjoy delicious pies, as well as a Truffle Honey Pie that will really stand out. Specials for today include donut 'n coffee, Thai tee, matcha green tea, their lonely pie, grammy's chocolate cream pie, cereal killer cheesecake and more!



Coco’s Bakery

5350 Sepulveda Boulevard

Culver City CA 90230

Multiple Locations

www.cocosbakery.com



Come into Coco's Bakery on 3.14 and enjoy a slice of pie for just $3.14! This bakery/restaurant offers a variety of pies, including apple, berry, cherry, Dutch apple, banana cream coconut cream and many more!



Republic of Pie

1118 Magnolia Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA

(818) 308-7990

www.republicofpie.com



Great pies, coffees, and live music from local musicians? That's what the comfortable, spacious Republic of Pie offers, along with a pie eating contest especially for Pi Day. At 5:30pm on March 14th, without using utensils or hands, the winner is the first to finish their entire pie or whoever finishes the most pie in 15 minutes.



Pitfire Pizza

801 North Fairfax

West Hollywood, CA 90046

(323)544-6240

Multiple locations

www.pitfirepizza.com



On Pi Day, Pitfire Pizza, one of Los Angeles' top pizza shops is participating again this year! Spend a day with Pitfire Pizza until 3:14pm where visitors can take part in their pi contest and try to win a year of pizza! How do you win? Any guest who recites Pi in house to the most decimal points from memory will win one free pizza per month for a full year! In addition, if you follow them on social media, you'll receive a gift card for $3.14 pizza on your next visit.



Love & Salt

317 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 545-5252

www.loveandsaltla.com



Chef Michael Fiorelli is cooking up a tasty blueberry pie for the numerical holiday. Featuring fresh-milled Abruzzi Rye flour crust and a toasted oats and brown butter streusel topping, the pie is filled with local blueberries from the Santa Monica Farmers Market.



Simplethings

8310 W Third St.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 592-3390

www.simplethingsrestaurant.com



With locations on West 3rd Street in West Hollywood, in Burbank, and in the Westwood Village, the bright, fun treats at Simplethings are easy to find. But for Pi Day, order up a Pi Day 3.13 pie platter with an assortment of 18 cutie pies. The platter is $45 / platter. Pies will be ready to pick up from 9am to 11am on Tuesday, 3/14 only. Simply visit their website , select a location and fill out their order form.



Blaze Pizza

4114 Sepulveda Blvd

Culver City, CA 90230

(310) 398-1200

www.blazepizza.com



Celebrate Pi Day by visiting Blaze Pizza and taking advantage of pies for just $3.14!



Paley

6115 Sunset Blvd, Suite 100

Los Angles CA 90028

(323) 544-9430

www.paleyhollywood.com



To celebrate Pi Day, Paley in Hollywood will offer a special pie dessert cart service for the day. Guests can select from cart options including a Chocolate-Hazelnut Cream pie, topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate curls and offered by the slice; fruit pies such as a Cherry (made with tart-preserved Morello cherries with a lattice crust) and Dutch Apple, with the option to top either with a scoop of house-made vanilla bean ice cream; Key Lime pie and individually-portioned Banana Cream pies.



Atticus Creamery & Pies

10893 W Pico Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90064

(310) 474-7464

www.atticusisawesome.com



LA's Atticus Creamery & Pies will be serving a treasure trove of delicious pies with a special of a two for one. In other words, order a pie, and your second is just $3.14! The special goes from Monday 3/13 to Wednesday 3/15. From coconut banana cream pie to Oreo cheesecake, salted caramel and strawberry pistachio mini pies, you'll be in heaven from the first bite. They'll be starting early and there's no limit!



Whole Foods

1050 Gayley Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 824-0858

www.wholefoods.com



Stop by any Whole Foods today and take advantage of the one day prices won't be high! All pizzas and pies today will be offered with a $3.14 discount.