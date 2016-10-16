Best Pasta Restaurants In Orange County



October is National Pasta Month and we gladly accepted the mission to scout out the Best Pasta in Orange County. Orange County is known for top chefs opening some of the best restaurants in Southern California, so it should come as no surprise that the pasta options were endless. Whether the menus highlighted culinary techniques providing modern twists on traditional Italian dishes, introduced updated seasonal flavors, or looked to their proverbial backyard (the Pacific Ocean,) for inspiration, each dish ignited flavors that impressed even the toughest critics.

What are your favorite restaurants in Orange County for pasta? Share in the comments below!



Oak Grill

690 Newport Center Dr

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 759-0808

www.oakgrillnb.com 690 Newport Center DrNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 759-0808 Those in search of something bold, creative, and exceptionally inviting, need look no further than Oak Grill at The Island Hotel in Newport Beach. Chef Marc Johnson has clearly perfected the farm-to-table approach by sourcing ingredients from local farmers and purveyors guaranteeing the freshest seasonal flavors. It makes complete sense why even the pickiest of foodies continuously rave about the Bucatini Bolognese with petite basil and garlic bread.



Driftwood Kitchen

619 Sleepy Hollow Ln

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 715-7700

www.driftwoodkitchen.com 619 Sleepy Hollow LnLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 715-7700 Focusing on innovative California cuisine, diners looking to satisfy their pasta and seafood cravings will appreciate the appetizing selections Driftwood Kitchen in Laguna Beach has to offer. Guests will not only enjoy the beautiful ocean views of the Pacific landscape, but will quickly understand why their pastas get rave reviews. While the menu changes, favorites have ranged from a butternut squash gnocchi to a lobster spaghetti carbonara with a farm egg.



CUCINA enoteca

951 Newport Center Dr

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 706-1416

www.urbankitchengroup.com 951 Newport Center DrNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 706-1416 This California inspired Italian kitchen (and wine shop,) is proud to support local, sustainable and organic practices whenever possible. On the menu at CUCINA enoteca, there are quite a few superstar pasta selections. Among the favorites: Mushroom Bolognese and Spinach Creste with Bloomsdale spinach and goat cheese fonduta; and bucatini with guanciale, burnt cabbage leaf, tomatoes, chili and a hen egg; however the must-try of bunch is the pappardelle with short ribs, cremini mushrooms and carrots.



Antonello Ristorante

3800 S Plaza Dr

Santa Ana, CA 92704

(714) 751-7153

www.antonello.com 3800 S Plaza DrSanta Ana, CA 92704(714) 751-7153 In honor of Antonio’s hometown of Piemonte, Italy, order one of Antonello Ristorante’s signature pasta dishes like the Mamma Pina plated with homemade miniature beef ravioli, bolognese and Parmigiano Reggiano, as well as a definite OC crowd pleaser, the Pappardelle Braised Short Ribs with homemade long wide pasta that is slow cooked and comes with shredded beef short ribs, red wine and Parmigiano Reggiano.



Bruno’s Trattoria

210 W Birch St

Brea, CA 92821

(714) 257-1000

www.brunosbrea.com 210 W Birch StBrea, CA 92821(714) 257-1000 Brea’s Bruno’s Trattoria provides a relaxing dining atmosphere with satisfying Italian dishes with traditional regional ingredients. Named after Chef Peter’s mentor and father, Papa Bruno, the menu reflects dishes from Venice, Italy. Pasta dishes include everything from a Capellini alla Checca with angel hair pasta, tomatoes, garlic basil and fresh mozzarellla, a lasagna with parmigiano, their always delectable Pappardelle Bruno with braised short ribs and roasted mushrooms to a homemade ravioli with spinach, goat cheese, and pine nuts.



FIG & OLIVE

151 Newport Center Dr

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 877-3005

www.figandolive.com 151 Newport Center DrNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 877-3005 Fashion Island favorite of Orange County locals, FIG & OLIVE, is an always dependable Italian eatery with delicious pasta dishes. With signature dishes that embody their passion for the best olive oils and cuisine from the Mediterranean region, guests can gather at the bar and lounge to enjoy dishes like a Goat Cheese Ravioli, as well as linguine and risotto dishes.

