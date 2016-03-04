Best Nanny Agencies in OC



Finding someone to help with caring for your children should not be a difficult task and should not be something a family has to do alone. With many services available throughout the Southern California region, hiring and screening potential nannies has never been easier. Here are the best places to contact in Orange County to find the right nanny for your family.



O.C. Nannies & Newport Domestics

1303 Avocado, Suite 190

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 721-0878

For over 30 years, the president of O.C. Nannies & Newport Domestic Agency Rocio Catano has brought experience in the field of staffing to families looking to find a suitable nanny. The company matches the client with their needs, whether that be a full-time or part-time nanny. Some of the services offered by the nannies include the primary care of the children, meal preparation, diaper change & bottle feeding, administering medication if needed, playing with educational toys, reading, playtime, potty training and possibly teach children a second language at the request of the parent.



Nanny Poppinz

27525 Puerta Real, Suite 100

Mission Viejo, CA 92691

(949) 484-4594

Since 1992, Nanny Poppinz has provided nanny services to more than 25,000 families in the Orange County region with the goal to make the decision for the family easier with extensive recruiting and screening during the process. One incentive to consider their services includes no upfront charges or application fees. Once a match is made then a referral fee is charged.



TLC Domestic Agency

359 San Miguel Drive, Suite 306

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 467-0442

Dedicated Domestics and Nannies

14 Corporate Plaza, Suite 120

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 612-1900

As one of the only agencies from Orange County in the Association of Premier Nanny Agencies (APNA), Dedicated Domestics and Nannies have served the community for more than 14 years. The company sets families up with nannies that would be "the best for our kids and family." Since no two families are the same, they do a great job tailoring the needs of every family with the right match. Raising and taking care of all the essential needs of a family does not have to be a daunting task. Dedicated Domestics and Nannies help create an easier situation.



College Nannies + Tutors

17772 Irvine Blvd.

Tustin, CA 92780

(949) 262-1200

