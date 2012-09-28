Best Fishing Spots in the Inland Empire

The Inland Empire consists of the Riverside and San Bernardino counties and covers more than 27,000 square miles. Within the reaches of the Inland Empire is some of the best Southern California fishing available. Check out this list of the best spots to fish, have another spot to share? Add it in the comments section below!
Corona Lakes
12510 Temescal Canyon RoadCorona, CA 92883
(951) 277-4489
Located conveniently adjacent to the 15 freeway is the ever-popular Corona Lakes. The Lake is stocked with a plethora of the best seasonal fish available. Adults 13-61 years old are $25 with a 5 fish limit. Line up early for night fishing, it’s popular!
Mojave Narrows Regional Park
18000 Yates RoadVictorville, CA 92392
(760) 245-2226
Set in a serene, natural atmosphere the Mojave Narrows Regional Park is situated adjacent to the Mojave River. The lake is open year round for fishing and is stocked with trout, bass and catfish. The lake is closed for fishing on Thursdays for stocking.
Diamond Valley Lake
2615 Angler AvenueHemet, CA 92543
(951) 926-7201
Diamond Valley Lake is the largest man-made reservoir in Southern California. The Department of Fish and Game originally stocked the lake with the biggest specimens of largemouth bass they could find. The Diamond Valley Lake is fast becoming the premiere go-to lake for world class trout and bass fishing.
Lake Elsinore
700 Lakeshore DriveLake Elsinore, CA 92530
(951) 674-3124
With a backdrop set against the Ortega Mountains and Cleveland National Forest as a backdrop, Lake Elsinore offers 3 designated areas for fishing. Fishing is permitted by boat or from designated public fishing beaches. Anyone 16 years and older must have a valid California State fishing license.
Lake Perris SRA
17801 Lake Perris DrivePerris, CA 92571
A valid fishing license is required for anyone over 16 years and older. The lake is stocked with trout every 2 weeks during the cooler months. There are some catch limits on fish depending on the species, check the website for details.
Some weekends, Desiree Eaglin hardly even sees her husband and oldest son because they’re out fishing. Desiree blogs at Sarcastic, Funny and Brutally Honest. You can follow her on Twitter too.