Best Destination Wedding Locations In The World



Couples in the early stages of planning for a wedding often rule out a destination wedding as out of their reach. But in reality, a destination wedding can actually be more affordable than having a traditional wedding. While there are certainly pros and cons to any wedding ceremony, what could be better than celebrating a new life together anywhere in the world? What's more, most any resort or cruise line offers a complete wedding package, including an expert wedding planner. Here are just five of the destination wedding locations in the world.



Caribbean Islands Whether the choice is an all-inclusive wedding on Martinique or a palatial setting in Aruba, the Caribbean Islands is universally acclaimed for its stylish wedding venues. Of all the nearly 30 island nations that comprise the region, Jamaica is by far the most popular locale to couples to exchange their vows. Moreover, with the exception of Mexico, this island in the Antilles, just 90 miles south of Cuba, is the most popular international wedding destination for Americans. Virtually all of the top resort hotels can be found either on the north or west coasts, with extraordinary properties like Sandals Royal Plantation and Half Moon in Montego Bay and The Caves and Azul Sensatori Jamaica in Negril. Other very popular spots that should also be considered for a destination wedding include Puerto Rico, the Cayman Islands, Barbados, Antigua and St. Martin. Related: 5 Tips For Planning A Destination Wedding



France Paris is often considered the world’s most romantic city, which makes it also one of the most coveted places for a destination wedding. A veritable playground of sites and things to do for the husband and wife-to-be, the amazing City of Lights seems to have it all, from some of the world’s most famous landmarks and magnificent architecture to romantic hotels and world-class dining. Yet despite the vast collection of wedding venues such as Notre Dame Cathedral, Opera Garnier and, of course, the Eiffel Tower, there are several more choices for a wedding venue throughout France. Some couples might prefer oceanfront wedding venues in the French Riviera in cities like Saint-Tropez, Cannes and Nice, while others might opt to exchange their vows in the breathtaking Bordeaux wine region in southwestern France or the alluring city of Aix-en-Provence in southeastern France.



Mexico It’s not surprising to discover that Mexico is America’s most popular spot for a destination wedding. It’s accessible by car, airline and cruise ship, and it offers endless miles of world-class beaches and glamorous oceanfront resorts. The most desirable locations can be found along the Mexican Riviera at romantic hotspots like Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta, as well as the Yucatan Peninsula at other trendy spots like Cancun, Playa del Carmen and the island of Cozumel. All of these remarkable destinations offer a stunning array of wedding venues, but couples looking for the ultimate wedding experience might want to consider luxury resorts like The Cape, A Thompson Hotel and the One&Only Palmilla in Cabo. Or the CostaBaja Resort & Spa in La Paz and the Fairmont Mayakoba, Banyan Tree Mayakoba and El Dorado Maroma on the Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen.

