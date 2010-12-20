Best Decorated Neighborhoods For The Holidays



The reality for most of us in Southern California is that we aren’t going to get much of an “authentic” feel during the Christmas season. With temperatures occasionally popping into the 80’s and the palm trees swaying, we simply must do what we can to get into the spirit. Luckily, many of our neighbors have created some holiday cheer to help us spread the joy with our families. The reality for most of us in Southern California is that we aren’t going to get much of an “authentic” feel during the Christmas season. With temperatures occasionally popping into the 80’s and the palm trees swaying, we simply must do what we can to get into the spirit. Luckily, many of our neighbors have created some holiday cheer to help us spread the joy with our families.

El Segundo Candy Cane Lane Since 1949, Candy Cane Lane has been an El Segundo Christmas tradition. This block of houses includes a huge array of decorations including a visit from Santa on his sleigh sometime between 7 and 9pm nightly. Visitors are encouraged to donate canned food for needy families in El Segundo. The event runs until December 23. Location: 1200 block of East Acacia Avenue, look for the Candy Cane Lane sign. The street is closed to cars, however, nearby parking is not difficult.

Woodland Hills Candy Cane Lane This neighborhood is located at the intersection of Lubao and Oxnard Streets near Pierce College. This eight square block area has been maintaining this Christmas tradition of decorating with lights, characters and artificial snow since 1952. Santa has been seen roaming around on occasion. Residents request visitors arrive before 10:00 pm weekdays/11:00pm weekends and many turn their lights off after that hour to discourage late night neighborhood traffic. Be warned: the traffic getting onto Oxnard backs up. Runs through New Year’s Day. Location: Lubao and Oxnard Streets

Altadena – Christmas Tree Lane This year Christmas Tree Lane is celebrating its 90th anniversary. This neighborhood is so famous it even has its own website http://www.christmastreelane.net/ and is the oldest large-scale Christmas lighting spectacle in the US. This has earned it a place on the National Register of Historic Places. It runs from dusk to 10:00pm weekdays and until midnight weekends/holidays through January 2nd. Location: Santa Rosa Avenue between Woodbury Avenue and Altadena Drive

Brea Eagle Hills Christmas Lights Running through New Year’s Day, this Brea neighborhood goes all out with 100 homes decked out with lights, decorations, live music, a live nativity scene and horse drawn carriages. Some residents even decorate the interior of their homes and allow visitors to peek inside. Location: Entrance is either via East Birch and South Starflower Streets or East Lambert Road and Sunflower Street.

South Torrance Sleepy Hollow This neighborhood is fairly remote, located in the Seaside section of Torrance quite a distance from the freeways. Many consider the trek to be worth it to check out the nearly 40 year old tradition. It’s a cute neighborhood with non-uniform blocks allowing for some “old country” feel as you turn the bends. It is also highly recommend you park and walk. Runs through New Year’s Day. Location: Entrance is near the intersection of Anza Avenue and Calle Mayor.