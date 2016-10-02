Best Day Of The Dead Celebrations In L.A.



What do you get when you meld SoCal's huge Hispanic population with Hollywood flair? The best Day of the Dead celebrations north of the border, that's what. This year's best events are a mix of the traditional and appropriated versions of the Mexican holiday that remembers friends and family who have passed on.



L.A. Dia de Los Muertos

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

6000 Santa Monica Blvd

Hollywood, CA 90038

www.latourist.com

Date: October 29, 2016

Open for all ages, this ticketed event is Los Angeles' premiere Dia de Los Muertos celebration! A day of celebrations, exhibits, presentations and other activities awaits you at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery today! Running from 12pm to 12am, you can even visit some celebrity graves which will be decorated special for the event. Who, you might ask? One celeb will be actor Rudy Valetino, as well as punk rock legends Johnny Ramone and Dee Dee Ramone. Make sure to enjoy live bands as they play on various stages throughout the day!



Dia de Los Muertos at Olvera Street

Olvera Street Olvera Street Visit Olvera Street for this all ages annual celebration at El Pueblo in downtown Los Angeles. Near Union Station, this 2-day festival includes street performers, Aztec dancers, lively mariachi bands, kids activities and much more to take part in. El Pueblo is adjacent to Olvera Street, so you’ll be able to eat authentic Mexican cuisine, and shop too!



Altars At Grand Park

Grand Park LA

200 N Grand Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 972-8080

www.grandparkla.org

Date: October 29, 2016 from 7pm to 9pm

Grand Park, the 12-acre park located in the civic center of L.A, is offering its own celebration for Dia de Los Muertos. From 7pm to 9pm, join others at Grand Park's performance lawn between Grand and Hill for a night of offering memories of the past and passed, while Los Angelenos open the week-long exhibition of Altars + Art in the Park.



Dia De Los Muertos at Calvary Cemetery

4201 Whittier Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90023

www.catholiccemeteriesla.org

Dates: October 29, 2016

Catholic Cemeteries in Los Angeles invites you along with friends and family to a special celebration of Dia De Los Muertos on October 29th at the Calvary Cemetery. Here, you'll get to learn about the meaning of Dia De Los Muertos with delicious eats, art, music, activities and more!



Yxta’s Day of the Dead Celebration

601 S. Central Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90021

(213) 596-5579

www.cocinasycalaveras.com

Date: November 1, 2016 from 9pm to 1pm

In honor of The Day Of The Dead, downtown Los Angeles' Yxta's Cocina Mexicana invites Angelenos to a special celebration! On the first day of November, join them for an evening of dancing to special tunes from a DJ, face painting, as well as great food and drink specials. On tap will be margaritas, draft beers, as well as great Mexican food!



Old Pasadena Day of the Dead 2016

23 E Colorado Blvd

Pasadena, CA 91105

(626) 356-9725

www.oldpasadena.org

Date: October 28, 2016 – October 30, 2016

For a second year, Old Pasadena celebrates Day of the Dead, the vibrant Mexican holiday which honors loved ones who have passed before us. During the three-day Dia de Los Muertos, dozens of Old Pasadena businesses will create beautiful altars in their spaces to show off during the self-guided Tour of Altars. The weekend ends with Sunday's lively, a free fiesta and One Colorado Courtyard's outdoor screening of the animated 2014 film "The Book of Life."