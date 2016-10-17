Best Places For Cupcakes In Orange County



Cupcakes are the latest trend in baked goods these days. Portable, fun and perfect for any occasion, it's no wonder so many people love them. The days of just offering vanilla and chocolate flavors are over, too. Now, cupcake shops are offering a wide variety of unique flavors! Here's a compilation of the best Orange County cupcake shops.



Susie Cakes

South Coast Collection

3321 Hyland Ave, Suite J

Costa Mesa, 92626

(714) 265-2253

www.susiecakes.com South Coast Collection3321 Hyland Ave, Suite JCosta Mesa, 92626(714) 265-2253 Susie Cakes has made quite the impression on Southern California residents (Northern California too), these days. In fact, in just a matter of years, they have expanded their dessert operation to include multiple locations throughout OC, including Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, and Laguna Niguel in Orange County alone. LA offers several locations too. What’s so good about the desserts here? Well, everything of course. SusieCakes is an all-American bakery offering home-style dessert favorites baked entirely from scratch. Their signature cupcakes include daily selections like vanilla with pastel vanilla frosting, chocolate chocolate, fluffy coconut, luscious lemon, strawberry, mocha, peanut butter, red velvet and chocolate mint. But, if that’s not enough for you, they also offer seasonal offerings during the holidays and will even create a custom made cupcake for you. Want a miniature cupcake? They’ll do that too. Creating bite sized cupcakes topped with any of their butter-creamed frostings is perfect for yourself or for a party. Using the freshest and finest ingredients, their cupcakes are a dessert-lovers dream.



Casey’s Cupcakes

The Historic Mission Inn Hotel

3649 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside, CA 92501

(951) 328-6908

www.caseyscupcake.com The Historic Mission Inn Hotel3649 Mission Inn AvenueRiverside, CA 92501(951) 328-6908 If you step food into any of Casey’s Cupcakes’ locations (Riverside, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, and Irvine), you’ll soon realize this cupcakery is different. People liken it to an experience much like a Parisian cafe, but with a twist of glitz and glamour. With glass cases filled to the brims with tasty and beautifully decorated cupcakes, you’ll certainly find it hard to choose from the wide selection. Casey’s offers many a bevy of flavors to choose from, including a Tahitian vanilla cupcake with creamy vanilla buttercream frosting, topped with a bright red gum ball and finished with yummy yellow sugar crystals, a creamy carrot cupcake, their “Marvelous Milk Chocolate” cupcake with vanilla bean cake and chocolate ganache icing and many more options.



Patty’s Cakes and Desserts

825 W Commonwealth Ave

Fullerton, CA 92832

(714) 525-8350

www.pattys-cakes.com 825 W Commonwealth AveFullerton, CA 92832(714) 525-8350 An Orange County bakery specializing in cakes and other types of desserts, patrons also come here for their selection of deliciously made cupcakes. With a philosophy that every cupcake should “consist of moist cake, with a cream filling, and topped with pleasantly sweet icing so good that only the wrapper and a smile are left behind,” it’s no wonder why patrons keep coming back here for more. At the moment, Patty’s offers over 30 standard and 20 gluten-free flavors. So, from chocolate with chocolate fudge, chocolate with chocolate mousse, chocolate with coconut, white with vanilla mousse, a banana split cupcake and literally 25 or more flavors, you will have no shortage of options to choose from.



The Perfect Circle Cupcakery

165 N Glassell Street

Orange, CA 92866

(714) 997-CAKE

www.tpccupcakery.com 165 N Glassell StreetOrange, CA 92866(714) 997-CAKE Located in the center of the historic downtown Orange, The Perfect Circle Cupcakery was the Winner of Food Network’s Grammy “CUPCAKE WARS” a few years ago and hasn’t stopped producing delicious cupcakes since. Like the Perfect Circle Cupcakery says: “Tasting is believing,” so go on down to taste the winning cupcakes yourself. You can even have a “Camp Cupcake” birthday party at their shop. This cupcakery offers a variety of unique flavors like blueberry cheesecake and caramel bordeaux and buttercup, as well as the more typical vanilla, chocolate and red velvet.



Simply The Cupcake Store

24002 Via Fabricante Suite 401

Mission Viejo, CA 92691

(949) 855-6449

www.simplythecupcake.com 24002 Via Fabricante Suite 401Mission Viejo, CA 92691(949) 855-6449 Simply The Cupcake Store knows their cupcakes. Offering a ton of delicious flavors every day of the week, as well as custom cupcakes, Simply The Cupcake Store specializes in fun and original cupcakes with true character in every cupcake. They can even match your event theme or recreate your favorite designs. Everyday flavors include lemon drop, strawberry shortcake, caramel delight, red velvet, their ‘celebration’ with vanilla and sprinkles, chocolate peanut butter, cookies and cream, pure chocolate and many more. But these are not your typical cupcakes. Each one looks like a piece of art.



Rockwell’s Bakery

17853 Santiago Boulevard

Villa Park, CA 92861

(714) 921-0622

www.rockwellsbakery.com 17853 Santiago BoulevardVilla Park, CA 92861(714) 921-0622 Although most well known for their Chocolate Curls Cake, Rockwell’s cupcakes are also out of this world. Baked daily, never frozen and only made with the finest ingredients, Rockwell’s offers custom cupcakes that are sure to please! Rockwell’s Bakery offers cakes, cookies and other desserts too, but cupcakes are a main draw here. Rockwell’s offers some of the tastiest selections around, and even makes customizes options. Pick one of their original designs or create your own, and their talented bakery chefs will make your dream come true. Some of the cupcake flavors include Oreo cookies & cream, chocolate with chocolate butter cream, classic vanilla, carrot with cream cheese, red velvet with cream cheese, chocolate with peanut butter cream and classic vanilla with white coconut.