Best Brewery Tours In Orange County



In Orange County, it’s easy to find a selection of craft beers at a local gastropub, saloon or bar. If you’re curious about the beer-making process, however, a brewery tour can be educational, enlightening and rather tasty. While some facilities offer on-site visits with the staff, there are OC tour companies that will guide you through a variety of microbreweries in one trip. With designated pick-up and drop-off points, knowledgeable guides and a designated driver, these Orange County brewery tours are a great way to celebrate birthdays or other special days. Keep in mind that everybody in the group must be 21 or older to take the tour. In Orange County, it’s easy to find a selection of craft beers at a local gastropub, saloon or bar. If you’re curious about the beer-making process, however, a brewery tour can be educational, enlightening and rather tasty. While some facilities offer on-site visits with the staff, there are OC tour companies that will guide you through a variety of microbreweries in one trip. With designated pick-up and drop-off points, knowledgeable guides and a designated driver, these Orange County brewery tours are a great way to celebrate birthdays or other special days. Keep in mind that everybody in the group must be 21 or older to take the tour.



The Bruery

717 Dunn Way

Placentia, CA 92870

(714) 996-6258

www.thebruery.com 717 Dunn WayPlacentia, CA 92870(714) 996-6258 Founded in 2008 by Patrick Rue, this craft brewery puts its focus on barrel-aged and experimental ales. A brewery tour starts in the Tasting Room, offering opportunities to talk to the brewers and, of course, sample the products. Throughout the year, the Tasting Room hosts special events as well as small batch releases. You can sign up for a same-day Saturday or Sunday Bruery tour inside the Tasting Room. Closed toe shoes and a curious palate are recommended.



Brewery Tours Of Orange County

(949) 203-3891

www.ocbrewerytour.com (949) 203-3891 Brewery Tours of Orange County provides round-trip, luxury transportation and a designated driver to several notable OC breweries. You choose the pickup time and place as well as the two or three breweries that your group wants to visit. The all-inclusive package includes door-to-door transportation and tasting flights (four to six four-ounce tasters at each location). Tour durations depend on the number of people and places on the itinerary. Brewery Tours of Orange County handles parties of two to 200 people, making this great for locals as well as out-of-towners with a taste for craft beer.



Craft Brew Tours

(714) 418-6398

www.craftbrewtours.com (714) 418-6398 Conducting public and private tours, this company offers an all-inclusive package that includes the tasting flights; the less expensive basic package allows you to pay for your beers as you go along. Craft Brew Tours requires an eight person minimum to book a private tour in the OC, and you specify the pickup and drop-off points. Public tour dates and locations are posted on their website. To get off on the right foot, everyone is served a four ounce local craft beer taster at the beginning of the journey. The company’s tour bus holds 20 people, but does not have a bathroom, however. Related: Orange County’s Best Breweries



Big RED Bus

Long Beach, CA 90803

(562) 888-2870

www.bigredbus.com Long Beach, CA 90803(562) 888-2870 Founded by two Long Beach businessmen with a classic English Double-Decker bus and a dream, this company offers a popular craft beer tour. The package includes four 4-ounce tastings at San Pedro Brew Co., plus a tour of the brewery or a Q&A session with the brew master. Big RED Bus also supplies on-board coolers and ice for growlers. The current pick-up location for the tour is Auld Dubliner in Long Beach; private tours can also be booked. Tours are conducted on Saturdays and Sundays from May to November, so check the booking calendar on their website for availability. Make sure to check out the groupon and living social deals for discounts on the Big RED Bus tour.



Sunset Brewery Tours

Irvine, CA 92618

(949) 939-5151

www.sunsetbrewerytours.com Irvine, CA 92618(949) 939-5151 Offering an inexpensive way to visit and taste beer at some of Southern California’s exceptional craft breweries, Sunset Brewery Tours takes guests on a day or night sampling where you’ll get to taste unique beers without having to worry about driving. Whether you’re into hoppy IPAs, stout beers, refreshing wheat beers or others, Sunset tours has something for everyone. In addition to providing safe transportation to and from three Orange County Breweries, Sunset Brewery Tours offers a behind-the-scenes look at the beer-making process at one of the stops. Their guides have an appreciation for craft beer and want to share their passion for the product with you. Related: Best Bars with a Rotating Beer Menu In Orange County

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Steven Bryan calls Irvine, California his home. A freelance writer for more than 20 years, he has interviewed a wide range of notable celebrities, including a variety of up-and-coming musicians and artists as well. Passionate about movies and comic books, he also makes an annual pilgrimage to the San Diego Comic-Con.