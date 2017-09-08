Survivor Casting Call
It’s another season of Survivor and this time YOU could be the sole Survivor winning $1,000,000! CBS2 and Mathis Brothers want to know WHO YOU ARE and WHY WOULD YOU MAKE THE ULTIMATE SURVIVOR…it’s time for the Survivor Open Call!
Open Call Information
Date: Friday, September 8, 2017
Time: 10am – 1pm (line cut-off at 1pm)
Location: Mathis Brothers (4105 E. Inland Empire Blvd. Ontario, CA 91764)
Attire: Casual
Open Call Audition Process: Each applicant will discuss who they are and why they would make the next ultimate Survivor for up to 1 minute on-camera. CBS2 will submit all eligible on-camera entries. NO APPLICATIONS NEEDED, ONLY ON-CAMERA AUDITION NEEDED FOR SUBMISSION AT OPEN CALL.
Questions to think about for your audition:
• Why do you think you could win Survivor?
• If you are a fan…please tell us why?
• How do you already play Survivor in your daily life? Give examples!
• What past Survivors are you most like in real life?
Age and Citizenship Requirements:
• Contestants must be United States citizens and be living in the United States
• Contestants must be 18 years or older at the time of application, except that if you reside in one of the five states listed below, you must be at least the following age:
Alabama: 19 years or older
District of Columbia: 21 years or older
Mississippi: 21 years or older
Nebraska: 19 years or older
Wyoming: 19 years or older
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS
