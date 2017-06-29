2018 Street Food Cinema Series sponsored by So Cal Chevy

Mark your calendars; everyone’s favorite outdoor movie series is back for its 7th season! CBS2/KCAL9 is excited to team up with Southern California Chevy Dealers and be a part of this year’s Street Food Cinema. LA’s largest outdoor movie series brings you the best in pop culture films, street food, audience games, live music and more. With more than fifty movies being played at fourteen different outdoor locations across Los Angeles this season, each event is sure to be a unique experience that you’ll want to come back to time and time again!

So Cal Chevy Is In The House

So Cal’s leading resource of reputable Chevy dealers are back for the 2018 movie series. Upon arrival, be sure to look for the So Cal Chevy tent full of giveaways from earbuds to roll up blankets, and fun photo opportunities for that perfect Instagram post. Swing by the tent and our friendly So Cal Chevy street team will make certain that you leave with your arms full and a smile on your face!

Schedule

Apr 28 | Dazed and Confused at LA State Historic Park, Los Angeles

May 5 | Get Out at LA State Historic Park, Los Angeles

May 12 | Wonder Woman at Verdugo Park, Glendale

May 12 | Selena at Exposition Park, Los Angeles

May 19 | The Land Before Time at Park Center, Griffith Park, Los Angeles

May 26 | Girls Trip at Exposition Park, Los Angeles

May 26 | Raiders of the Lost Ark at Will Rogers State Historic, Pacific Palisades

June 2 | Space Jam at Park Center, Griffith Park, Los Angeles

June 2 | Spice World at Poinsettia Rec Park, West Hollywood

June 9 | The Big Lebowski at LA State Historic Park, Los Angeles

June 9 | Dirty Dancing at Victory Park, Pasadena

June 16 | Mrs. Doubtfire at Park Center, Griffith Park, Los Angeles

June 16 | The Greatest Showman at Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades

June 23 | Bring It On at Central Park, Glendale

June 23 | Back to the Future at King Gillette Ranch, Malibu

June 23 | I, Tonya at Poinsettia Rec Park, West Hollywood

June 30 | Top Gun at Veterans Memorial Park, Culver City

June 30 | The Sandlot at Victory Park, Pasadena

July 7 | My Girl at Central Park, Glendale

July 7 | E.T. at Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades

July 14 | Romeo + Juliet at Brand Library Park, Glendale

July 14 | 500 Days of Summer at Marriott Golf Course, Manhattan Beach

July 21 | Grease at Victory Park, Pasadena

July 21 | Lady Bird at Pan Pacific Park, Beverly Hills

July 28 | Frida at Eagle Rock Rec Park, Eagle Rock

Aug 4 | Mamma Mia! at Poinsettia Rec Park, West Hollywood

Aug 4 | The Mask at Victory Park, Pasadena

Aug 11 | Scott Pilgrim vs the World at Verdugo Park, Glendale

Aug 11 | Pretty Woman at Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades

Aug 18 | She’s the Man at Veterans Memorial Park, Culver City

Aug 18 | The Lion King at Park Center, Griffith Park, Los Angeles

Aug 18 | Casablanca at Victory Park, Pasadena

Aug 25 | Xanadu at Pan Pacific Park, Beverly Hills

Aug 25 |Bridesmaids at LA Arboretum, Arcadia

Sep 1 | The Wizard of Oz at Park Center, Griffith Park, Los Angeles

Sep 1 | The Wedding Singer at Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades

Sep 8 | Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist at Central Park, Glendale

Sep 8 | La La Land at Marriott Golf Course, Manhattan Beach

Sep 15 | Ferris Bueller’s Day Off at Brand Library Park, Glendale

Sep 15 | The Craft & Teen Witch at LA State Historic Park, Los Angeles

Sep 22 | Magic Mike at Poinsettia Rec Park, West Hollywood

Sep 22 | Mean Girls at Victory Park, Pasadena

Sep 22 | Moonrise Kingdom at Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades

Sep 29 | Practical Magic at Park Center, Griffith Park, Los Angeles

Sep 29 | The Nightmare Before Christmas at King Gillette Ranch, Malibu

Oct 6 | It at Poinsettia Rec Park, West Hollywood

Oct 6 | Corpse Bride at Victory Park, Pasadena

Oct 13 | Twilight at Central Park, Glendale

Oct 13 | Halloween at Eagle Rock Rec Park, Eagle Rock

Oct 20 | Scream at LA State Historic Park, Los Angeles

Oct 20 | Shaun of the Dead at Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades

Oct 27 | Edward Scissorhands at Veterans Memorial Park, Culver City

Oct 27 | Coco at Victory Park, Pasadena

More Info & Full Schedule

Food

This year’s lineup features some of the top food trucks in Los Angeles, offering a variety of meals, snacks and tasty bites! Click here to find out more on this season’s featured food trucks.

Music

Street Food Cinema isn’t just food and cinema. Each event will feature carefully curated local musical talent guaranteed to make your ears happy! Click here to view this season’s bands.



Ticket Information

Click here for pricing, rules and regulations.