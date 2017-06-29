2018 Street Food Cinema Series sponsored by So Cal Chevy

Mark your calendars; everyone’s favorite outdoor movie series is back for its 7th season! CBS2/KCAL9 is excited to team up with Southern California Chevy Dealers and be a part of this year’s Street Food Cinema. LA’s largest outdoor movie series brings you the best in pop culture films, street food, audience games, live music and more. With more than fifty movies being played at fourteen different outdoor locations across Los Angeles this season, each event is sure to be a unique experience that you’ll want to come back to time and time again!
So Cal Chevy Is In The House
So Cal’s leading resource of reputable Chevy dealers are back for the 2018 movie series. Upon arrival, be sure to look for the So Cal Chevy tent full of giveaways from earbuds to roll up blankets, and fun photo opportunities for that perfect Instagram post. Swing by the tent and our friendly So Cal Chevy street team will make certain that you leave with your arms full and a smile on your face!
Schedule
Apr 28 | Dazed and Confused at LA State Historic Park, Los Angeles
May 5 | Get Out at LA State Historic Park, Los Angeles
May 12 | Wonder Woman at Verdugo Park, Glendale
May 12 | Selena at Exposition Park, Los Angeles
May 19 | The Land Before Time at Park Center, Griffith Park, Los Angeles
May 26 | Girls Trip at Exposition Park, Los Angeles
May 26 | Raiders of the Lost Ark at Will Rogers State Historic, Pacific Palisades
June 2 | Space Jam at Park Center, Griffith Park, Los Angeles
June 2 | Spice World at Poinsettia Rec Park, West Hollywood
June 9 | The Big Lebowski at LA State Historic Park, Los Angeles
June 9 | Dirty Dancing at Victory Park, Pasadena
June 16 | Mrs. Doubtfire at Park Center, Griffith Park, Los Angeles
June 16 | The Greatest Showman at Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades
June 23 | Bring It On at Central Park, Glendale
June 23 | Back to the Future at King Gillette Ranch, Malibu
June 23 | I, Tonya at Poinsettia Rec Park, West Hollywood
June 30 | Top Gun at Veterans Memorial Park, Culver City
June 30 | The Sandlot at Victory Park, Pasadena
July 7 | My Girl at Central Park, Glendale
July 7 | E.T. at Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades
July 14 | Romeo + Juliet at Brand Library Park, Glendale
July 14 | 500 Days of Summer at Marriott Golf Course, Manhattan Beach
July 21 | Grease at Victory Park, Pasadena
July 21 | Lady Bird at Pan Pacific Park, Beverly Hills
July 28 | Frida at Eagle Rock Rec Park, Eagle Rock
Aug 4 | Mamma Mia! at Poinsettia Rec Park, West Hollywood
Aug 4 | The Mask at Victory Park, Pasadena
Aug 11 | Scott Pilgrim vs the World at Verdugo Park, Glendale
Aug 11 | Pretty Woman at Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades
Aug 18 | She’s the Man at Veterans Memorial Park, Culver City
Aug 18 | The Lion King at Park Center, Griffith Park, Los Angeles
Aug 18 | Casablanca at Victory Park, Pasadena
Aug 25 | Xanadu at Pan Pacific Park, Beverly Hills
Aug 25 |Bridesmaids at LA Arboretum, Arcadia
Sep 1 | The Wizard of Oz at Park Center, Griffith Park, Los Angeles
Sep 1 | The Wedding Singer at Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades
Sep 8 | Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist at Central Park, Glendale
Sep 8 | La La Land at Marriott Golf Course, Manhattan Beach
Sep 15 | Ferris Bueller’s Day Off at Brand Library Park, Glendale
Sep 15 | The Craft & Teen Witch at LA State Historic Park, Los Angeles
Sep 22 | Magic Mike at Poinsettia Rec Park, West Hollywood
Sep 22 | Mean Girls at Victory Park, Pasadena
Sep 22 | Moonrise Kingdom at Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades
Sep 29 | Practical Magic at Park Center, Griffith Park, Los Angeles
Sep 29 | The Nightmare Before Christmas at King Gillette Ranch, Malibu
Oct 6 | It at Poinsettia Rec Park, West Hollywood
Oct 6 | Corpse Bride at Victory Park, Pasadena
Oct 13 | Twilight at Central Park, Glendale
Oct 13 | Halloween at Eagle Rock Rec Park, Eagle Rock
Oct 20 | Scream at LA State Historic Park, Los Angeles
Oct 20 | Shaun of the Dead at Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades
Oct 27 | Edward Scissorhands at Veterans Memorial Park, Culver City
Oct 27 | Coco at Victory Park, Pasadena
Food
This year’s lineup features some of the top food trucks in Los Angeles, offering a variety of meals, snacks and tasty bites! Click here to find out more on this season’s featured food trucks.
Music
Street Food Cinema isn’t just food and cinema. Each event will feature carefully curated local musical talent guaranteed to make your ears happy! Click here to view this season’s bands.
Ticket Information
Click here for pricing, rules and regulations.