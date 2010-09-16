Latest Photos
I just saw your memorial to departed celebrities, etc.
The background graphic should have stated “In Memoriam”.
“In Memorandum” is incorrect.
Carl Alexander (310) 978-4875
nice ti see Lisa Sigell getting some air time again
Pat Harvey and Paul Magers are hilarious. I’ve never been much for watching the news, but between them and Jim Hill, tonight I laughed out loud and learned. Thanks. I tried to figure out how to email them or the producer directly… But it’s not easy to find on here. Closest thing I could do. Keep up the good work. News and personality. I really like it. Thanks!
@Sascha: I couldn’t agree more. Both of them are professional, yet they don’t seem to take themselves far too seriously as many high-profile anchors tend to to.
Pat & Paul are great during the week. If you want the same on weekends watch Susie Suh & Rob Schmitt on weekends CBS2 5,6 & 11PM & KCAL 9 Aat 8,9 & 10PM on Saturday & Sunday nights. Though they are young they give true professionalism,meaningful comments on the stories they report on and plenty of sense of humor-enough for some good laughs at the same time. Check them out on weekends when you can.
on the news piece about coyotes attacking pets, I found a device that plays a mountain lion scream and hiss and since the coyotes have an inbreed fear of them they stay away! i have had it for 3 years now. before that my backyard chickens were easy prey to the coyotes.
The new gentleman who is co-anchoring along side Suzie Suh this Sunday 8-9 p.m. is a breath of fresh air!
WILL SOMEBODY TELL LISA SEAGAL TO STOP DOING HER LITTLE WALK AS SHE SPEAKS. ITS GETTING OLD AND MAKING ME DIZZY.
If Goldberg keeps saying YES, INDEED, one more time, I am goiing to mhave to watch other news channels. Isn’t there antone that can correct this situation, or is it just me. Enough, already!!!
PLEASE TELL US WHAT IS SO IMPORTANT A BOUT THIS LOHAN GARBAGE,THERE ARE MORE IMPORTANT THINGS GOING ON THEN THIS TRASH,GET A LIFE PEOPLE
Jackie Johnson never has our area on the weather map, so everytime she comes on I change the channel to different network. I do enjoy the news but would like to know my weather. The Antelope valley shows up only during wind conditions, maybe Jackie can borrow the map from Josh Rubenstein or Kaj they both have the info.
PLEASE STOP THE PHONEY BANTER AND FORCED LAUGHTER THAT YOU DO AT THE END OF THE 11 P.M. NEWS.
From the 11:00 PM news I’m sorry I missed the head story. It was about the changes
that was made about DUI’s. I am a Drug & Alcohol Counselor and I do handle DUI’s
I would like to have more information on this please?
Thank You;
Marilyn Hoffman
Positive Steps, Inc.
562-804-2700
Hey Dave – What’s with the red tie on St. Pat’s day – a racist statement?. O.K. – we get it. You could have been a little less obvious.
To Jim Hill:
Please pronounce David Lighty’s name correctly.
It has only one L.
Thanks from a Buckeye fan!
What is going on with KCAL News at 8:00? Rick and Sharon are horrible. They are too juvenile and disorganized. Please CBS, help them. I can hardly watch the show anymore. They need to learn some professionalism from Pat Harvey.
Totally agreed. Rob Schmitt & Susie Suh would be perfect replacments
Hello
My husband watches the news for the ” EYE CANDY” and I’m not bothered by it. But what about us girls we could use some ” EYE CANDY ” too. I must agree with Candace he is a breath of fresh air!! THANKS
Laura, I don’t know who wrote the piece on the Pro-Celebrity Toyota Grand Prix Race, but they reach anything like 200 mph. 120 mph, perhaps. The much more powerful CART cars from 10 years ago topped out at about 175 mph.
Paul Moyer,
Please find a different wardrobe provider. The suit, shirt, tie combo you wore tonight is hideous and disturbs the senses of sight and good taste.
Sorry Paul. You are not Moyer you are really Magers. I was dazzled by the purple.
I just love Pat & Paul. I keep hearing the question about when we get the Shuttle, where is it going to land and how will they get it to it’s destination. Well let me tell ya, you’ll do it like they did when it was built and had to get to Edwards AFB for the mission. They’ll load it on a truck, find the best streets to get it to it’s resting place, close said streets and tow it, about 3 miles per hour. It was great to see then, and what a parade it’ll make for the kids now.
Hi team. Your report on those that lose their sense of smell, I had a comment. I lost my sense of smell years ago from allergy related polyps. Only advantage is food no longer matters. If you can’t smell, your taste also diminishes significantly. You can only taste sour, sweet, salty etc, but you cannot decipher detailed flavors. To some that would be considered horrible, but what a great weight reducing tool. You just don’t care about food after time and can actually consume those disgusting healthy foods with no problem. There are dangers however, with no smell. You can’t smell if food is bad, if smoke or gas leaks exist etc. That is very difficult to adjust to.
Hope more info can enlighten the discussion
sharon tay? attractive…but she can’t read the telepromter for 30 to 50 seconds without studdering, or correcticting herself. i have watched her for several years from this station as well as others. bless her heart she just can’t talk in a fluid conversation. i think she should be in the field reporting rather than being an anchor…good looks doesn’t makeup for poor reporting.
Either can Dave Gonzales. He stammers all the time.
I agree completely. Shes unbearable to watch. Her voice is awful,and the smile on her face when she reads a terrible story is the worst. She is really not competent or professional. Absolutely the worst news reader in los angeles.
Mr. Gonzales today 5/16/11 there was a fire behind JLP in Pasadean CA. and I Otis Thompson capture great footage of helicopter water drops. If you or your affilats are interested please call me at (626)791-5359.
I believe that channel 9 and 2 have the best anchors in the business. Sharon Tay is very beautiful.
To Pat Harvey…
Tonight you read copy that said Anthony Weiner’s wife is “humiliated”….NOT SO!! She did nothing to be humiliated & should NOT be looked up in that manner!! It is Weiner who is humiliated…rightfully so!
It is time that society recognizes that the wife of an offending husband has nothing to be humiliated about or to be ashamed of. Humiliation comes from one’s OWN behavior, not
by the inappropriate behavior of another, even if he is your husband.
She can walk with her head high, she did nothing offensive in this situation!!
KCAL Producers/News team
COULD YOU PUT OUT A WARNING TO ALL TRAVELLERS THROUGH LAX
Could you please tell your viewers that wearing Sketchers Shape-Ups (the newly designed walking shoe) and carrying a Yoplait blueberry yoghurt (for a snack) will get you the following treatment at LAX.
-ALL contents of bags are taken out searched and scanned.
-You will receive a Full body xray, with your sketchers being taken away for additional x-rays in a special machine, as the curved sole of the shoe is a sure sign that you are a terrorist.
-Due to a accident my mother’s wrist was broken and the tendons damaged so she cannot stretch out her fingers in order to place her palm flat on a surface. THEY took exception to her explanation and called for a medical person to confirm her story! She was then searched again, as her disability was considered ‘hinky’.
-She was told to do up her clothing and to repack her bags. Just when she thought it was all over another guard came up and asked why she was carrying food into the airport. My mother explained she was diabetic and the usual burgers and pizza sold in LAX was not suitable for her (too much carbohydrates and fat), so she brought some fruit and Yoplait Blueberry yoghurt to snack on during the 4 hour wait for her flight. They replied that she was carrying “EXPLOSIVE YOGHURT” (their exact words) – SHE WAS THEN LEAD AWAY TO BE STRIPPED SEARCHED.
Altogether my mother was kept for 1 1/2 hours and was searched three times including the strip seach and made to feel like a criminal. All this because she took a snack and wore her new Sketchers Shape-Up shoes.
Please warn your viewers that travelling with these two items will cause you severe humiliation and trauma. This is as close a description as to what happened as i can get as my mother was deeply upset (in tears) and so was I after we talked and she said she needed to go wash her face in the bathroom.
The worst part is that she was alone during all this as these “counter-terrorism measures” took place after I said my goodbyes at the passport control.
By the way my mother is 74 years old.
JULIA RYAN
STOP calling HRH the Duchess of Cambridge “Princess” – she is NOT referred to in that way and was purposely NOT given that title – if you don’t believe this check with the British Embassy or the Buckingham Palance website
Pat – her red hat was NOT “roses” it had MAPLE LEAVES fro Canada
Pat Harvey
Congratulations on Black Journalist Hall of Fame nomination.
Linda J
Did Sharon Tae have the typical “I want to look like an american” eye operation to make you eyes look less slanted??? She was PERFECT just the way she was! I hope she doesnt go crazy and have multiple face/body plastic surgeries like Mia Lee and end up looking like a monster!! Really! I turn on K-Cal 9 one day and saw this unattractive asian and when her name, Mia Lee came on the screen…….I was floored!
What a monster!! Please, PLEASE…..leave well enough alone. You are beautiful the way you are!
my .02 cents worth……..
We just love Sylvia Lopez. She is such a classy and beautiful lady. We love watching her on KCAL news.
Paul, I guess the jury is in…
How can someone report a killing for a crime of passion when no details have even been expressed…How does Dave Gonzales use such words of reporting when nothing has even been reported by the victim or any of the witnesses. Some of the reporting from your station leads me to not want to watch this station with the questions and reporting when many of the questions are repeated over and over.
CBS2 & KCAl 9 News is the best! . I have to say the best anchors on these channels & anywhere are Rob Schmitt & Susie Suh! These two just don”t report the news-they speak very well & throw in comments of their own as they really care about the stories they report on. Rob,Susie & Kaj work very well together. They talk to one another as they actually like each other. Rob & Susie always welcome Kaj in for his report with a brief conversation(Sharon Tay & Sylvia Lopez do the same on Weeknights with Evelyn Taft) As far as Rob Schmitt goes hes the man! Though he is least experienced due to his young age he does go above the call of duty. From being out in the heat doing an ouside story in 90 degree weather while wearing a long sleve shirt & tie to being in the Grapevine area just recently having ice flying in his face during a storm.And now Rob & Susie worked Thanksgiving Night & Friday Night on top of their usual weekend reporting.
I wish I could see this twosome anchoring one or two more nights during the week as well as the weekends or see them on all 5 nights instead.
Sharon Tay & Sylvia Lopez are the best weeknight reporters & love watching them & hope they don’t go anywhere soon.
I thank someone is sadly mistaken and they need to change their choice of words. Your anchors keep saying certain people are performing at Whitney’s funeral. You don’t perform at funerals. You give tribute or memorialize not perform. No one will be standing up in a funeral clapping cause someone sings a song. The choice of words is very insulting especially to a Christian. If this reflex the point of view of your station, Wow! Sounds like some of your words on other things might be shakey. Sounds like someone needs a dictionary.
Oh Please…can’t you help find Sharon Tay a brain.
Ditto!! Sharon is there for one reason only; To look “playful” for the camera and because few other women are intimidated by her (lack of) smarts! OK, that’s two reasons…
Where has Paul Magers gone? Is he a victim of corporate termination in the February ratings sweeps? Shame on you!!!