Have you ever wanted to feel like a professional Quarterback on the biggest stage? Well now is your chance!

CBS2 and Jack in the Box are teaming up to give you a chance to test your arm, drop back and pass your way into winning big at this year’s Pass To Win competition!

Competitors will have thirty (30) seconds to get the ball off and hit the receiver right on the money; or in this case, through three holes of varying sizes. For each hole you sink, you will receive a prize and have a chance to leave a winner.

If you sink the large hole you will win a Football Prize Pack. If you toss it through the medium hole you will win a $100 Gift Card. And if you make it in the small hole you will win a Fitness Watch. If you hit all three you will qualify for the finals and a chance to win the grand prize – a Big Screen TV!

The 2017 Pass to Win competition is sponsored by Jack in the Box and will take place on Saturday, September 9, 2017 on the CBS Radford Lot in Studio City. Throw on your favorite jersey, string up a tire in your backyard and start fine-tuning your cannon— we can’t wait to see you there!