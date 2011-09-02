Where does your team stand? See which team is making moves up the rankings every Tuesday of the regular season with our NFL Power Rankings.
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Change
|Comment
|1
|Philadelphia Eagles
|8-1
|
—
|If the Eagles win in Dallas this Sunday night, they’ve all but wrapped up the NFC East before Thanksgiving. Twelve wins would just about do it.
|2
|Los Angeles Rams
|7-2
|
—
|The Rams are No. 1 in points scored and No. 3 in points allowed. But they still have to play the Vikings, the Saints, the Eagles, the Seahawks and the Titans.
|3
|New England Patriots
|7-2
|
▲ 1
|The only game left on the schedule the Pats might lose is at Pittsburgh in Week 15. The schedule is very soft from here on out. Just what the rest of league didn’t want.
|4
|New Orleans Saints
|7-2
|
▲ 1
|When was the last time the Saints had a Top-10 defense? It was 2013, when New Orleans last made the postseason. Coincidence? We think not.
|5
|Minnesota Vikings
|7-2
|
▲ 1
|The next four games are a gauntlet for the Vikings (Rams, Lions, Falcons, Panthers). We’ll learn a lot about Minnesota in the next month.
|6
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|7-2
|
▼ 3
|It’s the mediocre wins over bad teams that make us question the Steelers. Knowing Pittsburgh, it will blow out Tennessee this weekend, right?
|7
|Kansas City Chiefs
|6-3
|
—
|The bye came at a good time for the Chiefs, who could run the table with the rest of their schedule opponents lacking ... quality. Stay tuned.
|8
|Seattle Seahawks
|6-3
|
—
|They scraped out another win, and with the upcoming schedule (Atlanta, Philadelphia, Jacksonville, L.A. Rams and Dallas), the Seahawks need every win they can get.
|9
|Carolina Panthers
|7-3
|
▲ 1
|The Panthers head into their bye week with a three-game winning streak, and they come out of it with a road game against the Jets. That works.
|10
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|6-3
|
▲ 3
|There are at least five more wins on the Jags’ schedule, so we could be looking at a playoff-bound Jacksonville team. Let that sink in for a moment.
|11
|Tennessee Titans
|6-3
|
—
|Four straight wins have put the Titans in a nice position, and after a trip to Pittsburgh this week, Tennessee has four straight winnable games.
|12
|Atlanta Falcons
|5-4
|
▲ 2
|Nothing like beating up on the Cowboys to rejuvenate your season. But the Falcons still have to play Seattle, Minnesota, New Orleans twice and Carolina.
|13
|Dallas Cowboys
|5-4
|
▼ 4
|The offensive line is a strength of this team, but when it’s injured, no one is going anywhere behind it as Dallas discovered against Atlanta on Sunday.
|14
|Detroit Lions
|5-4
|
▲ 2
|Detroit’s running game is 30th in the league when it comes to yards per carry. That makes it hard to win close games, and three Lions’ losses have come by a combined 12 points.
|15
|Green Bay Packers
|5-4
|
▲ 3
|Winning on the road in Chicago shows that the Pack still cares about rivalries, even without Aaron Rodgers there to lead. That’s good coaching.
|16
|Buffalo Bills
|5-4
|
▼ 4
|After fooling us all with that 5-2 start, the Bills have dropped two straight by a combined 50 points. Relief comes to town in the form of the Chargers next.
|17
|Washington Redskins
|4-5
|
▼ 2
|A 66.5 completion percentage, a 14-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 98.6 QB rating. That sounds like a keeper quarterback to us.
|18
|Arizona Cardinals
|4-5
|
▼ 1
|The Cards are in a tough spot, with a losing record and little to play for considering the schedule and injuries. Seems we could say this same thing about a few teams this year.
|19
|Oakland Raiders
|4-5
|
▲ 3
|With just 323 rushing yards in eight games this year, the Marshawn Lynch Hometown Experiment could be deemed a failure already.
|20
|Baltimore Ravens
|4-5
|
▲ 4
|The Ravens feasibly could go 6-1 down the stretch and claim a playoff spot. Will they? Depends on the offense, which is quite ugly this season.
|21
|Miami Dolphins
|4-5
|
▼ 2
|Three straight losses for the Dolphins sounds worse when you realize that Miami has to play New England twice in the next four weeks.
|22
|Houston Texans
|3-6
|
▲ 1
|After scoring 39 points a game from Week 3 to Week 8 with Deshaun Watson at QB, the Texas have now scored just 21 points combined in two games without him.
|23
|Los Angeles Chargers
|3-6
|
▼ 2
|The Chargers lost in overtime to the Jags in textbook fashion, fumbling in their own territory late in the fourth quarter while holding the lead. Same old Chargers.
|24
|Cincinnati Bengals
|3-6
|
▲ 1
|Losing back-to-back games to Jacksonville and Tennessee on the road isn’t as bad as it sounds, but the Bengals are 30th this year in points scored right now.
|25
|Denver Broncos
|3-6
|
▼ 5
|Denver has scored more than 24 points just once this season, and the offense now is averaging just 18.4 points per game. The defense has fallen apart, too.
|26
|New York Jets
|4-6
|
—
|The Jets have lost four of their last five now, and after the bye week coming, they host the Panthers and the Chiefs. That doesn’t seem fair at all.
|27
|Chicago Bears
|3-6
|
—
|Rookie QB Mitch Trubisky is completing just 51.3 percent of his passes this season. Losing to the Rodgers-less Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday wasn’t pretty, either.
|28
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|3-6
|
▲ 1
|Beating the Jets isn’t a noteworthy accomplishment, especially when you only score 15 points in the process. Still, wins are wins.
|29
|Indianapolis Colts
|3-7
|
▼ 1
|In 42 career games with the Colts, RB Frank Gore has averaged just 3.7 yards per carry, after posting a 4.5 ypc mark in a 49ers uniform over 148 games.
|30
|San Francisco 49ers
|1-9
|
▲ 2
|The 49ers’ final six opponents have a combined record of 31-23, so it’s entirely possible S.F. is done winning for the 2017 season.
|31
|New York Giants
|1-8
|
▼ 1
|He’s thrown only six INTs this season, but QB Eli Manning has led the NFL in picks three different times in his career (2007, 2010 and 2013).
|32
|Cleveland Browns
|0-9
|
▼ 1
|All nine games for Cleveland this season have featured at least one turnover by each team. The Browns alone have committed 23 turnovers this season.