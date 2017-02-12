STORM WATCH COVERAGE: Mudslide Fears Continue After Storm Pounds LA | Weather Updates | Live Tweets | Storm Watch: Live Social FeedListen To KNX 1070 | Download The CBSLA Weather App | Tag #CBSLA To Share Your Pictures

Win Tickets to Motown the Musical at Pantages Theatre

motown2017 600x300 Win Tickets to Motown the Musical at Pantages Theatre

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to MOTOWN THE MUSICAL playing at the Pantages Theatre January 31 – February 12, 2017.

Featuring more than 40 classic hits such as “My Girl” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” MOTOWN THE MUSICAL tells the story behind the hits as Diana, Smokey, Berry and the whole Motown family fight against the odds to create the soundtrack of change in America. Motown shattered barriers, shaped our lives and made us all move to the same beat.

Pantages Theatre
6233 Hollywood Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90028

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia