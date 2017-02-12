Win Tickets to Motown the Musical at Pantages Theatre

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to MOTOWN THE MUSICAL playing at the Pantages Theatre January 31 – February 12, 2017.

Featuring more than 40 classic hits such as “My Girl” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” MOTOWN THE MUSICAL tells the story behind the hits as Diana, Smokey, Berry and the whole Motown family fight against the odds to create the soundtrack of change in America. Motown shattered barriers, shaped our lives and made us all move to the same beat.

Pantages Theatre

6233 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028