Big Brother Open Call

Big Brother Casting Call

sponsored by Mathis Brothers

Each season, the Nation is mesmerized with BIG BROTHER as the show follows a group of strangers living together in a house outfitted with dozens of high-definition cameras and microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day, seven days a week! Each week, the houseguests will vote someone out of the house and the last remaining houseguest will receive the grand prize of $500,000!

CBS2 and Mathis Brothers are looking for the next group of Houseguests for a chance to be on BIG BROTHER and win a grand prize of $500,000!



Open Call Information

Date: Friday, June 9, 2017

Time: 10am – 1pm (line cut-off at 1pm)

Location: Mathis Brothers (4105 E. Inland Empire Blvd. Ontario, CA 91764)

Attire: Casual

Open Call Audition Process:

Each applicant must have the following:

1. Completed short form application

2. Two-minute recorded video (CBS2 will record on-site)

3. A photocopy of your driver’s license or state issued photo ID

4. A photocopy of your passport or Social Security card

5. Two photos brought to auditions (one face and one body shot)

Questions to think about for your audition:

• Tell us a little about yourself.

• Why would you be a great contestant on Big Brother?

• Which former houseguest do you think has played Big Brother best and why?

• Do you have a strategy if you are chosen to be a houseguest? If so, what are the basics?

• What makes you unique and different?

• Do you have any special skills or talents you’d like to show us?

Age and Citizenship Requirements:

• Contestants must be 21 years or older at the time of application

• Contestants must be United States citizens and be living in the United States

BIG BROTHER Eligibility Requirements

Big Brother is sponsored by Mathis Brothers.

GOOD LUCK!