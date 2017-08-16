American Assassin Film

Enter for a chance to attend the advance screening of AMERICAN ASSASSIN on Monday, September 11th, 2017 at 7pm in Los Angeles!
AMERICAN ASSASSIN follows the rise of Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien), a CIA black ops recruit under the instruction of Cold War veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton). The pair is then enlisted by CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy (Sanaa Lathan) to investigate a wave of apparently random attacks on both military and civilian targets. Together the three discover a pattern in the violence leading them to a joint mission with a lethal Turkish agent (Shiva Negar) to stop a mysterious operative (Taylor Kitsch) intent on starting a World War.
The film will be in theaters September 15th. Rated R.
#AmericanAssassin