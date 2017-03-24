The Amazing Race Casting Call

sponsored by Mathis Brothers

Have you ever envisioned racing around the world, being put to the ultimate test – never knowing where you’ll go next or what you’ll have to do once there? If so, this is the opportunity of a lifetime… it’s The Amazing Race Casting Call sponsored by Mathis Brothers!

CBS2 and Mathis Brothers are hosting an Open Call searching for the next Amazing Race duos. We want to know WHO YOU ARE and WHY YOUR TEAM WOULD BE PERFECT FOR THIS RACE and BE CREATIVE!

If you and your teammate can work together to stay ahead of the rest, dodging elimination, and be the first Team to cross the finish line…you could win a cool million dollars!

So come one, come all…it’s a Race to the Finish!

Open Call Information

Date: Friday, March 24, 2017

Time: 10am – 1pm (line cut-off at 1pm)

Location: Mathis Brothers (4105 E. Inland Empire Blvd. Ontario, CA 91764)

Attire: Casual

Open Call Audition Process: Each applicant must have a teammate, and they must be present at the audition in order to apply and participate in the Open Call. Teammates will be encouraged to creatively express why they should be on The Amazing Race for up to 1 minute on-camera. CBS2 will submit all eligible on-camera entries. NO APPLICATIONS NEEDED, ONLY ON-CAMERA AUDITION NEEDED FOR SUBMISSION AT OPEN CALL.

Questions to think about for your audition:

• Why would you make a great team to win The Amazing Race?

• What do you hope to improve or change in your current relationship?

• What issues do you need to work on?

• How much have you traveled together?

• What team do you most relate to from past seasons?

Age and Citizenship Requirements:

• Applicants must be 21 or over at the time of application

• Applicants must be a U.S. citizen with a valid U.S. passport and valid U.S. driver’s license

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

The Amazing Race Open Call is sponsored by Mathis Brothers.

GOOD LUCK!