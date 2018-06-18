HESPERIA (CBSLA) — A pug in Hesperia did his version of the often-used soccer declaration “Goooooaaaaaalllll!” when Mexico scored its winning goal against Germany.

Pixie the pug spun in dizzying circles in his owner’s Hesperia living room after Mexico shocked the world Sunday morning and scored against the World Cup champion Germans. The dog’s celebration was caught on video by her owner, Jose Gonzalez.

The soccer-crazed pug wasn’t alone in celebrating. Several people were arrested in Pacoima and Huntington Park for their impromptu and dangerous street celebrations after the game. The stunning win is also believed to have caused an artificial earthquake in Mexico.