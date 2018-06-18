FONTANA (CBSLA) — One person was killed Monday after a big rig slammed into a large tree along the westbound 10 Freeway in Fontana.

The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. just east of Cherry Avenue after the truck somehow lost control, went through a guardrail and hit the large tree. The driver suffered only minor injuries, but a passenger who was in the sleeper area of the cab was declared dead at the scene.

The truck was carrying liquid nicotine in 5-gallon buckets, some of which are leaking, prompting hazmat response.

Traffic is backed up at least five miles behind the crash. Three lanes will be blocked until at least 7:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.