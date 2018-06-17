PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A rookie deputy has been relieved of duty following an early morning crash in Palmdale Sunday, and he had been on the job for less than a year.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. confirmed Nicholas Smith, 24, of Palmdale was relieved as of 7:35 a.m. Sunday. The agency said he had been with the department for six months.

A report from the California Highway Patrol indicates Smith was involved in a collision with five parked cars on 30th Street East, north of Avenue Q-6 in Palmdale at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday. His 2004 Chevrolet Silverado allegedly veered right, resulting in several vehicles being badly damaged.

No injuries were reported, and Smith waited for emergency personnel to arrive at the scene, CHP said. He was promptly arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Smith appears to be crying or wincing as he is being taken into custody in stringer video of the arrest.