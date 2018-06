GLENDALE (CBSLA) — A gas explosion rocked a Glendale neighborhood Saturday evening.

Officials said the natural gas explosion happened inside a laundry room at an apartment complex.

Glendale Fire said the complex is located in the 1200 block of Viola Avenue.

Debris was strewn everywhere.

Authorities are combing the area in a search for possible victims.

The cause of the blast is under investigation.