ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) – The first of 10 consecutive weekend lane closures is expected to cause major delays for drivers on the 10 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley Friday through Monday.

As part of a project known as the Summer Slam, Caltrans will be closing several lanes of the 10 Freeway between Atlantic and Rosemead boulevards for 55 hours, beginning Friday at 10 p.m. and running through Monday, June 18 at 5 a.m.

capture32 Summer Slam Begins: 10 Freeway Closure To Cause Delays For Alhambra Drivers

The Summer Slam will close various points of the 10 Freeway from June to August. (Caltrans)

During that time, the following closures will apply:

— Eastbound 10 Freeway express lanes at Atlantic Boulevard.
— Eastbound 10 Freeway on and off ramps at Atlantic Boulevard.
— Westbound 10 Freeway at Atlantic Boulevard on and off ramps.
— Both directions of Atlantic Boulevard between the 10 Freeway and Hellman Avenue.

While this isn’t a full freeway closure, drivers should expect delays and should find alternate routes, Caltrans says.

The Summer Slam is a $9 million project to make improvements to the 10 Freeway bridge. It is expected to be complete by August. Each weekend will see a different set of closures. For more information on the project, click here.

