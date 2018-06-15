VENICE (CBSLA) — Security video shows a purse snatcher in action. The man brazenly grabbed purses and phones inside of a trendy restaurant in Venice.

The video captured at Wabi Venice clearly shows a man snatching a purse from the bar and tucking it under his clothing before walking out.

“It’s something that’s very common around her unfortunately,” said Kelly Smith.

Smith works at a business on Abbot Kinney near Venice Boulevard.

She says it was Thursday when a person came into her store while two iPhones sat on the counter and she had to go to the back for just a few minutes.

“By the time I came back he’d taken both phones,” said Smith, a Venice resident.

Management at Wabi Venice released the security video so you can get a good look at him.

“Every staff member got texted. Everybody knows,” said Brent Moon of Wabi Venice.

Security has been beefed up and the man’s picture is posted in the back of the restaurant to make sure everyone who works there is familiar with his face.

“We’ve got secondary servers now that know what the guy looks like,” said Moon. “He’s not getting in here unless he’s full on a master of disguise.”

Ashley Sanchez also works in the area. She says she normally leaves her purse out in plain sight. But that will now change.

“It is kinda sad because it shouldn’t be that way,” said Sanchez.

Abbot Kinney is often called America’s coolest street where diners hang out with their purses on the counter — near high end businesses — that are now being warned about this guy.

“I think people feel very comfortable here,” said Smith. “They think that it’s safe and I think people prey upon that.”

Management said the guy struck there twice. The third time he showed up security spotted him so he ran off. The LAPD says if you recognize him they would like to hear from you.