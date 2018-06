STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Charlotte!

Charlotte is a 2-year-old female Terrier mix with black and brown fur. She enjoys an outdoor lifestyle and could make a great hiking buddy.

Charlotte is available for adoption at SEAACA in Downey. To make an inquiry, call (562) 803-3301 and ask for ID# 18-23339.