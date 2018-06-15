KITTERY, ME (CBS Local)- The Coast Guard announced on Friday that a crew based out of Maine has returned home after a very successful 80-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean, which included the seizure of over $200 million worth of cocaine.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Campbell returned to Kittery after its counter-narcotic patrol disrupted six narcotic smuggling ventures, seized 12,000 pounds of cocaine and detained 24 suspected smugglers in the process according to the release. The crew of 100 also rescued three sea turtles during their deployment after the turtles got tangled in loose fishing gear. The crew’s actions earned them high praise from their commanding officer.

“During this challenging deployment, the crew excelled in all assigned missions and should be exceptionally proud of their accomplishments,” said Cmdr. Mark McDonnell, commanding officer of the Campbell. “Our efforts to integrate with partner agencies and nations are key to the safe and successful execution of these complex interdiction operations as we work together to remove cocaine bound for the United States and help dismantle criminal networks.”

The Campbell is a 29-year-old Famous-class Cutter based out of Kittery.