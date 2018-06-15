SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Police have released surveillance video of van which fled the scene after hitting and injuring a female pedestrian in Santa Ana last week.

The collision occurred at 2:13 p.m. on June 7 at the intersection of McFadden and Orange avenues.

Surveillance video released Thursday showed a woman crossing McFadden Avenue in a crosswalk, with several other vehicles stopped for her. However, a van traveling east on McFadden in the far right lane reaches the intersection, fails to slow or stop, and hits her, sending her falling to the ground.

The video then shows the van immediately take a right turn onto Orange and flee the area. Good Samaritans attempted to tail the suspect, who escaped after running multiple stop signs, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

“She did look hurt, she was sitting on the curb, looked pretty distraught,” said a man who came upon the victim immediately following the crash. “Friends and family members said they saw blood on the woman’s face.”

The van is described as a possible white 2017 or 2018 Ford Transit Cargo Van. The driver was a man with a beard wearing a hat, police said.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 714-245-8200.