LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ross Stripling pitched four-hit ball over 6 1/3 innings, Enrique Hernandez and Matt Kemp went deep to give the Dodgers a major league-leading 32 homers this month, and Los Angeles beat the rival San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Friday night in their series opener.

The Dodgers improved to 10-2 in June while sending the Giants to a 17th loss in their last 23 road games.

Stripling (6-1) extended his career-best winning streak to six games and is 4-0 at home this season. The right-hander gave up a two-run homer to Pablo Sandoval and had six strikeouts with no walks.

Stripling was a reliever in April but now is one of the Dodgers’ most consistent starters with Clayton Kershaw, Rich Hill, Kenta Maeda and Walker Buehler on the disabled list.

After giving up a leadoff double to Joe Panik, Stripling retired his next 12 batters. Sandoval singled leading off the sixth before Stripling retired another six consecutive hitters.

Kenley Jansen retired the side in the ninth for his 16th save.

The Giants trailed 3-2 in the seventh after Sandoval’s shot chased Stripling. The Dodgers’ bullpen then combined to retire San Francisco’s final eight batters.

Kemp homered on the first pitch from Derek Holland (4-7) in the fourth. Yasmani Grandal was safe at third on an error by center fielder Austin Jackson and he scored on Yasiel Puig’s double to deep right-center for a 2-0 lead.

Hernandez homered into the left-field pavilion in the first.

Holland gave up three runs — two earned — in five innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

Earlier in the day, Kemp was suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for his involvement in a scuffle with Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos on Wednesday. Kemp appealed the punishment, so he’s allowed to play until the process is completed.

The Dodgers stumbled through the first two months of the season, losing six of their first 10 matchups with the Giants.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 3B Evan Longoria (broken left hand) went on the disabled list a day after getting hit by a pitch at Miami.

Dodgers: Placed reliever Pedro Báez on 10-day DL with right biceps tendinitis, retroactive to Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Madison Bumgarner (0-1, 4.76 ERA) pitches for the Giants on Saturday against Alex Wood (1-5, 4.43) in a matchup of lefties. Bumgarner seeks his first win in his third start after missing the first two months of the season with a broken left pinky.

