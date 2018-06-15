VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) – A man and a teen boy have been arrested in the theft of 10 puppies from a breeder in Victorville.

The Victorville Police Department reports that five of the puppies stolen from AKC Red Standard Poodle in the 14300 block of Squirrel Lane have been recovered, but five others remain missing.

The thefts were reported at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators used surveillance video to identify the suspects as 20-year-old Christopher Earl Cox and a 16-year-old boy.

The teen was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a residence near the breeder’s location, while Cox was taken into custody Thursday at home in the 13800 block of Chestnut Street. Both face charges of grand theft.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the five remaining missing puppies should call Victorville police at 760-241-2911.