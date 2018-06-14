FORT IRWIN (CBSLA) — Authorities in San Bernardino County have arrested a Fort Irwin woman they say killed her 4-year-old stepson.

Kast Thursday, around 5:30 p.m., authorities were called to a residence on Rhineland Driver in Ft. Irwin following a 911 call about a child being found unresponsive.

The boy was identified as Benjamin Schmittle. He was transported to the Base Hospital, then airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center due to the serious nature of his injuries.

Around 5:30 p.m. the following day, the boy was pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s Specialized Investigators conducted an investigation. Investigators learned that Benjamin’s injuries were not accidental. Following interviews with family members, Rose Marie Schmittle , 24,was arrested for murder and booked at West Valley Detention Center.

No additional information is available at this time. Updates will be issued when new information becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Sheriff’s Homicide Detail, Detective David Lara at (909) 387-3589.