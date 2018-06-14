HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — God creates man. Man creates the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Jeff Goldblum is immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Woman still inherits the Earth.

The ubiquitous actor will be honored with the 2,638th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday, ahead of the release of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” in which Goldblum reprises his role as mathematician Ian Malcolm, who had some of the most memorable lines in the original film, “Jurassic Park.”

Ed Begley Jr., who starred with Goldblum in the 1985 horror comedy “Transylvania 6-5000,” and Norm Eisen, a former U.S. ambassador to the Czech Republic who was an inspiration for the character Goldblum played in the 2014 comedy “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” will join him at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony in front of the Hologram USA Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

Chaos theory must be culprit behind why Goldblum is only now being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actor has also appeared in “Independence Day,” which was briefly the second-highest-grossing film worldwide of all time behind “Jurassic Park,” the 1986 remake of “The Fly,” and the 1988 comedy “Earth Girls Are Easy.” He recently dipped his toe into the vast Marvel Cinematic Universe by playing the Grandmaster in “Thor: Ragnarok.” Besides the sequel to “Jurassic World,” Goldblum is also starring in the upcoming “Hotel Artemis.”

Goldblum was nominated in 2005 for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for “Will & Grace.” His other TV credits include “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “Friends,” “Glee,” “Portlandia,” and twice hosted “Saturday Night Live.”